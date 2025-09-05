Orbit and Skyline Showcases Semiconductor Services Leadership at SEMICON India 2025

New Delhi [India], September 5: Orbit & Skyline India Pvt. Ltd., a pioneering global semiconductor services provider, successfully showcased its semicon innovations and solutions at SEMICON India 2025, held from September 2–4, 2025, at Yashobhoomi (IICC), New Delhi.

Organised by the India Semiconductor Mission (ISM) and SEMI, SEMICON India 2025 served as a flagship platform under the visionary leadership of Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, bringing together policymakers, industry leaders, academia, and investors. The event highlighted India's expanding capabilities across design, fabrication, and semiconductor innovation, positioning the nation as a trusted global partner in the electronics and semiconductor supply chain.

As one of the fastest-growing semiconductor service providers, Orbit & Skyline reinforced its commitment to supporting India's semiconductor journey by presenting its comprehensive solutions for fabs and OEMs, along with its Centre of Excellence (CoE) – a facility for application engineering, training, process innovation, and manufacturing excellence.

At Booth #156, attendees engaged with Orbit & Skyline's leadership team, explored collaboration opportunities, and discovered how the company is addressing talent development, workforce readiness, and innovation challenges through its India-based operations. Visitors also learned how Orbit & Skyline is enabling fabs to achieve higher operational efficiency, resilience, and long-term competitiveness.

A highlight of the event was the visit of Mr. Amitesh Kumar Sinha, the CEO of the India Semiconductor Mission and the Additional Secretary at Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), to Orbit & Skyline's booth. An IRAS officer who currently leads the Industrial Promotion–Electronics & Hardware Manufacturing Division, Mr. Sinha has also played a pivotal role in shaping India's Digital India programme as former Group Coordinator of the e-Governance division.

His discussions with Orbit & Skyline placed a strong emphasis on collaboration opportunities to strengthen India's semiconductor ecosystem. The dialogue centred on three key areas: bringing global semiconductor expertise into India, building a robust and industry-ready talent pipeline, and ensuring that India's semiconductor journey is not just ambitious but impactful and future-ready. Building a robust talent pipeline to make the industry more impactful and future-ready.

Quote by Mani Prasad Athayil, General Manager, Orbit & Skyline:

“Our participation at SEMICON India 2025 has been about more than showcasing solutions; it has been about building trust, partnerships, and a shared vision for India's semiconductor future. We are proud to contribute to the larger mission of positioning India as a global semiconductor hub through our expertise in fab operations, engineering innovation, and talent development.”

The three-day event attracted strong participation from global and domestic stakeholders, providing Orbit & Skyline with an opportunity to demonstrate its role in bridging the gap between fab infrastructure and operational excellence.

About Orbit & Skyline

Orbit & Skyline is a trusted global partner in semiconductor services, delivering end-to-end fab support, engineering innovation, and talent development. With a strong focus on enabling India's semiconductor ecosystem, the company is committed to driving innovation, workforce readiness, and self-reliance in semiconductor technology.

If you object to the content of this press release, please notify us at pr.error.rectification@gmail.com. We will respond and rectify the situation within 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor