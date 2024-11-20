Orchids Breast Health by Jehangir Hospital: Elevating Breast Care to Unprecedented Heights

PNN

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], November 20: Breast health has emerged as a significant area of focus for women across the globe, with an urgent need for early detection and effective treatment options. Orchids Breast Care Centre, a specialised unit introduced by Jehangir Hospital and Prashanti Cancer Care Mission, is dedicated to providing comprehensive and compassionate care tailored to the specific needs of women, offering groundbreaking procedures and surgical advancements in the treatment of breast cancer, thereby instilling hope among women across India. Orchids Breast Care has been at the forefront of providing high-end treatment services for 15 years in Pune, distinguishing itself with unparalleled expertise in breast health care.

Led by Lead Oncoplastic Breast Surgeon and Director of Oncoscience, Dr. C.B. Koppiker, renowned for his niche oncoplastic and breast reconstruction expertise, combines oncology and plastic surgery principles to preserve breast aesthetics while treating cancer. Dr. Koppiker's extensive experience extends over 2000 breast surgeries, encompassing more than 900 oncoplastic surgeries, over 200 breast reconstructions, and over 850 sentinel node excisions.

Dr. C.B. Koppiker, Lead Oncoplastic Breast Surgeon and Director of Oncoscience at Jehangir Hospital, highlights, "Having cutting-edge breast care technologies like the 3D mammography, which provides women with a facility to adjust breast compression levels during their mammograms, is just one of the many features at our new breast centre that empowers women to regain a sense of control. The advanced breast centre reflects the hospital's unwavering commitment to excellence in patient care. It marks the culmination of a year where the clinician-researchers have been at the forefront of addressing unmet patient needs under the banner of our research unit, Prashanti Cancer Care Mission."

Services Offered at Orchids Breast Health by Jehangir Hospital:

Imaging:

* 3D Tomosynthesis: Advanced imaging technique for precise detection of breast abnormalities.

* Contrast Enhanced Digital Mammography: High-resolution mammography with enhanced contrast for accurate diagnosis.

* Breast MRI: Magnetic Resonance Imaging for detailed evaluation of breast tissue.

* 3D/4D Breast Ultrasonography/Ultrasound with Elastography: Ultrasonography techniques provide comprehensive views of breast anatomy with elastography for tissue elasticity assessment.

Biopsy:

- Tru-cut biopsy: Minimally invasive procedure for obtaining tissue samples for diagnostic evaluation.

- Vacuum Assisted Biopsy (VAB): Advanced biopsy technique using vacuum suction for precise sample collection.

- Stereotactic/Robotic Biopsy: Innovative biopsy methods guided by stereotactic or robotic technology for accurate tissue sampling.

Oncoplastic Surgery:

* Aesthetic Surgery: Cosmetic procedures aimed at restoring breast appearance following cancer treatment or for aesthetic enhancement.

* Chemotherapy/Day Care: Chemotherapy administration and day care services for convenient and comfortable treatment experiences.

* Counselling and Support: Psychological counselling and emotional support services to address the holistic needs of patients and their families.

* Nutrition and Dietetics: Customised nutrition plans and dietary counselling to support overall health and well-being during breast cancer treatment and recovery.

* Physiotherapy: Rehabilitation programs and physiotherapeutic interventions to improve mobility and quality of life post-treatment.

Meeting international standards set by EUSOMA for specialist breast cancer care, the new Orchids Breast Health Centre by PCCM and Jehangir Hospital includes the ambience and aesthetics of state-of-the-art diagnostic and treatment facilities. This centre covers an expansive 3500 sq. ft. area, prioritising patient-centred approaches throughout diagnosis and treatment, ensuring precision and excellence in care.

Dr. Col. Satyajit Singh Gill, Medical Director of Jehangir Hospital, says, "At Jehangir Hospital, our commitment has always been to provide a holistic approach to patient care, and Orchids Breast Health By Jehangir Hospital perfectly embodies this ethos. From initial consultation and counselling to treatment and post-surgery rehabilitation, the centre caters to every aspect of patient needs. Led by the renowned Dr. C.B. Koppiker, whose numerous innovations in breast care and oncology are supported by a robust medical research team, ensuring precision and excellence in care, the centre leaves no room for errors. Equipped with state-of-the-art technology including 3D tomo-mammography and stereotaxy, the centre provides patients with accurate reports and aids in faster recovery."

Equipped with Digital Mammography with 3D Tomosynthesis, the centre ensures precise early cancer detection. The Automated Breast Volume Scanner offers a comprehensive view of breast anatomy, while Vacuum-Assisted Breast Biopsy technology enables precise diagnosis and non-surgical removal of benign lumps or lesions.

"Orchids Breast Health by Jehangir Hospital stands as the epitome of comprehensive breast care centres, truly unparalleled in the country. Its aesthetic design prioritises ergonomics while remaining entirely patient-centric. Jehangir Hospital's collaboration with Orchids Breast Care Centre, boasting over a decade of expertise in breast care and breast cancer, not only excels clinically but also possesses robust medical research support. This centre is dedicated to offering preventive breast care services and optimal solutions for surgical interventions, ensuring top-notch breast health care," adds Vinod Sawantwadkar, CEO of Jehangir Hospital.

With comprehensive services ranging from imaging and biopsy to oncological and aesthetic surgery, Orchids Breast Health by Jehangir Hospital, backed by a team of highly skilled doctors, effective and personalised treatment plans stands as a beacon of excellence in breast care provision. Supported by Jehangir Hospital's legacy of 78 years of prioritising patient care, the centre offers holistic, personalised care tailored to individual needs and has emerged as the premier destination for comprehensive women's health care.

