Order Top Brands Like Haldiram's, Subway, Hotplate Express, and More on WhatsApp for Delicious Train Travel Meals

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 28: RAILOFY, a leader in online train food delivery with over 103,000 satisfied users (highest rated on IRCTC), is excited to introduce its innovative WhatsApp Chatbot. Now you can order food directly from top brands like Haldirams, Subway, Bikarnerwala, Arya Bhavan, Hotplate Express and many more directly on WhatsApp.

In an era where ease and accessibility are more than necessary, RAILOFY's WhatsApp Chatbot is a game-changer for train travellers as this user-friendly Whatsapp Chatbot harnesses the power of instant messaging and ordering food with just a few clicks.

Key Highlights of RAILOFY's WhatsApp Chatbot:

* Easy Ordering

Ordering your favourite meals from Haldirams, Subway and more is as easy as sending a message to RAILOFY's WhatsApp Chatbot.

* No mobile network problems

Don't need to worry about choppy mobile network during train journey

* Delicious Variety

Discover a wide menu full of delicious options from beloved food brands, ensuring you find the perfect, hygienic meal.

* Instant Updates

Stay in the know with real-time order updates, so you're always aware of your order's status from confirmation, food preparation to delivery.

* Convenient Payments

No need to switch apps for payments. Make the payment after the food is delivered.

How it Works:

* Save our WhatsApp number: +91 7441111266 to your phone contacts.

* Start your order: Send a friendly "Hi" message to initiate your food order.

* Choose your language: Select the language you're most comfortable with.

* Provide your PNR: Enter your Passenger Name Record (PNR)

* Select your station: Tell us where you want your delicious food delivered.

* Explore food options: Browse through top restaurants and select your favourite dishes from the menu, all in one place.

* Place your order: Once you've made your choices, confirm your order with a single click.

* Relax and enjoy: Sit back and relax. Your mouth-watering meal will arrive at your train seat.

