Ordering from Blinkit or Zepto? Here’s Why You Need to Double-Check Every Order

In recent years, home delivery services from e-commerce companies have become quite popular among people. Platforms like Blinkit, Zepto, and Instamart, known for quick commerce, have made life much easier, offering deliveries of items within just 10 minutes. However, many customers don't check the expiration dates of the products ordered through these platforms. If you’re also doing this, it’s time to be cautious, as one small oversight could have significant consequences.

Alarming Information Emerges

Reports indicate that some of these platforms may be compromising customers' health and finances. Packaged food items delivered by quick commerce platforms like Blinkit, Zepto, and Instamart are not always thoroughly checked for quality standards. Cases have emerged where products close to expiration have been delivered. Therefore, if you’re ordering from these platforms, carefully check the product details, including expiration and other important information.

Meeting Between Platforms and Food Regulators

This issue was discussed at the FSSAI CAC meeting on November 7, where state representatives deliberated on the need for more strict inspections of these platforms’ warehouses and discussed establishing Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for the platforms. A meeting with food regulators and all platforms is set for Tuesday, where they will discuss protocols like shelf life and other safety standards. Additionally, guidelines may be issued to address the frequent neglect of food safety protocols.

Check Items Carefully

If you are ordering food from such platforms, take extra care, as this can directly impact your health. Even if it’s cooked food, ensure it’s of good quality before consuming it. Try to order from trusted restaurants. Avoid ordering food from unknown places based solely on attractive offers.