Oriano Solar wins EPC order for 184 MWp Solar PV Project in Madhya Pradesh

New Delhi [India], October 11: Oriano Clean Energy Private Limited, India's leading Cleantech Company, in solar Development & EPC has been awarded a contract to build 184 MWp of Solar PV projects in Agar, Malwa, Madhya Pradesh by Blueleaf Energy, a leading pan-Asian renewable energy platform.

With the addition of this contract, for the solar portion of Blueleaf Energy's Pachora Hybrid Power Project, the orders executed and under execution of Oriano EPC Solar portfolio stand at approximately 1.5+ GWp with 1+ GWp commissioned, with the balance under execution, thereby cementing its position as India's leading Cleantech Company. Oriano ranks among the top 10 Solar EPC companies in India's utility sector. Oriano constructed 500+ MWp Project last year and is targeting to commission 1+ GWp project this year.

The scope of work for the new project includes design, engineering, supply of the balance of PV plant equipment, installation, testing, commissioning, and civil construction work - including 33/ 220 kV PSS switchyard, 33 kV interconnecting lines, and 220 kV transmission line from plant end PSS to CTU substation. The project site is in Agar, Malwa Madhya Pradesh.

Speaking on the achievement, Rahul Asolkar, COO, Oriano Clean Energy said, "We are pleased to announce the new win of this esteemed solar EPC contract. We are committed to the best of Engineering, Quality, HSE, & Business Practices and delivering high performing Assets. M/s Oriano is one of the largest and reputed Solar Park Development, EPC and Asset Management organization in the country with ~300 team members serving many Global funds backed organization."

Oriano is currently executing large scale projects in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Maharashtra. Oriano is active in 15+ states in India having served customers to the likes of Arcelor Mittal Group (AP), Hira Group (CG), Bluepine Energy, Vena Energy, Shree Cement, Hinduja Group, Aditya Birla Group, Solarpack, etc.

