VMPL

New Delhi [India], June 20: In what is being hailed as a landmark moment in Indian sports broadcasting and inclusive athletic empowerment, Orient Tradelink Limited has officially secured the exclusive marketing, merchandising, and promotion rights for the first-ever Divyang Cricket World Cup, to be held from November 25 to December 3, 2025, across Noida, Greater Noida, and Delhi-NCR.

With cricket leagues booming across the globe, this initiative is set to redefine the sporting narrative in Indianot through stardom, but through spirit, grit, and inclusivity.

The Tournament That Breaks Boundaries

Featuring 8 nations, this pioneering international para-cricket tournament will not only highlight elite cricketing skill but also champion differently-abled athletes who have long deserved the world's stage. With matches culminating in the final on World Disability Day (December 3), the World Cup is more than sportit is a statement.

History in the Making: Every Match to be Telecast Live

In a bold first, Orient Tradelink Limited is bringing live telecast of every single match, marking a monumental leap in visibility for para-cricket. Talks are already in advanced stages with leading broadcasters and digital platforms, promising wide-reaching coverage and national attention.

"It's not just a broadcastit's a revolution in how we view sports," says Supriya Saxena, Senior journalist and Project Manager. "Para cricket deserves the limelight, and this is the beginning of that long-overdue transformation."

Aum Sportainment Pvt. Ltd. & DCCBI Join Hands with Orient

In a major strategic alignment, Aum Sportainment Pvt. Ltd. and DCCBI have awarded Orient Tradelink Limited the commercial rights to the next three World Cups, giving the company a long-term runway to build this into a recurring global property. The rights cover live production, branding, merchandising, event execution, and promotions, ensuring a 360° engagement with fans, sponsors, and media alike.

From Entertainment to Empowerment: Orient's Evolution in Motion

Having built its name in media, films, and wellness, Orient Tradelink is now scripting a new chapteras a torchbearer for inclusive sports.

But here's the real question:

In a country obsessed with cricket, can we now make space for every cricketerregardless of ability?

This isn't just about showcasing talent; it's about shifting mindsets. Orient is now more than a brandit's a cause. A mission. A movement. One that doesn't wait for change but drives it.

What's Coming Next?

- Live telecast of all matches

- National press conference announcing full tournament roadmap

- Merchandising line featuring official jerseys, memorabilia, and collectibles

- Sponsor & CSR collaborations to build social capital through sport

- World-class medical and support facilities for all athletes

- Social media campaigns & influencer partnerships to rally public support

Towards a New Sporting Future

This World Cup is not just about cricketit's about courage, commitment, and change. And Orient Tradelink Limited is proud to be at the frontlines of this movement, proving that sport is not just abilityit's belief.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor