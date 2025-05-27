Oriental Trimex Ltd Transforms Business Operations in FY25 - Revenue Surges over Fourfold in Q4

PNN

New Delhi [India], May 27: Oriental Trimex Ltd (BSE - 532817, NSE - ORIENTALTL), a leading processor and trader of natural stones in India, has successfully transformed its business operations, as reflected in the financial results for Q4 and FY25, ended March 2025. The company reported a net profit of Rs 5.97 crore for Q4, compared to a loss of Rs 6.43 crore in the same period last year. Revenue from operations during Q4 FY25 surged over fourfold to Rs 16.66 crore, compared to Rs 3.01 crore in Q4 FY24, marking a year-over-year increase of 453%.

Company secures 30-Year Lease for Black Granite Mining in Odisha by the Government of Odisha's Steel & Mines Department; Anticipates an annual revenue contribution of Rs10 crore to Rs15 crore from this mining site.

Highlights:

* Company anticipates an annual revenue contribution in the range of Rs 10 crore to Rs 15 crore from the black granite mining site; The lease, officially awarded on May 21, 2025, covers 4.961 hectares in village of Potteru, under Motu Tehsil of Malkangiri District.

* Reinforcing its growth strategy in building material sector, company has opened a second showroom and warehouse in Greater Noida for its vertical division, which specializes in premium 'Rare Earth' vitrified tiles.

* The company successfully completed a rights issue worth Rs 48.51 crore in September 2024.

* After repaying Rs 39.55 crore to Edelweiss, the company is nearing a debt-free status

For the fiscal year 2024-25, the company reported a net profit of Rs 8.53 crore, in contrast to a net loss of Rs 6.48 crore in FY23-24. Revenue from operations rose by 476% to Rs 21.02 crore in FY25, compared to Rs 3.64 crore in FY24.

The company has secured a 30-year lease for black granite mining in Odisha from the Government of Odisha's Steel and Mines Department. Oriental Trimex anticipates an annual revenue contribution of Rs10 crore to Rs15 crore from this mining site. The lease, officially awarded on May 21, 2025, encompasses 4.961 hectares in the village of Potteru, under Motu Tehsil of Malkangiri District. Operations are set to commence soon, contributing to improved resource ownership, cost efficiency, and comprehensive value chain integrationfrom quarrying to distribution. This long-term asset strengthens Oriental Trimex's foundation for sustainable growth and profit stability, reinforcing its position as a leading player in the natural stone and building materials industry.

To support its growth strategy in the building materials sector, the company has opened a second showroom and warehouse in Greater Noida for its vertical division, which specializes in premium 'Rare Earth' vitrified tiles. Strategically located near the upcoming Jewar Airport and Aerotropolis, this facility has been operational since April 2025. Its aim is to meet the rising demand for high-quality marble-look tiles at competitive prices. Launched just fifteen months after the first showroom, this expansion is based on substantial market research and reflects the company's focus on tapping into North India's booming real estate market.

The company successfully completed a rights issue worth Rs 48.51 crore in September 2024. These funds have been utilized for setting up additional machinery to cut marble blocks into finished goods at its factory in Tamil Nadu, meeting working capital requirements, developing the quarry for 'JET BLACK' granite in Odisha, settling earlier outstanding repayments, and covering general corporate expenditures.

Founded in 1996, Oriental Trimex Limited introduced premium Italian and other marbles to the Indian market. Its fully integrated marble processing plant in the Gumdipoondi industrial area of SIPCOT has a capacity of 25,200 MT and is equipped with advanced machinery, including gang saws, robotic resin lines, and automatic polishersall imported. The company imports rough marble blocks from Europe and the Middle East while also sourcing materials domestically.

Oriental Trimex Limited (OTL) has launched a series of strategic initiatives to enhance operations, expand its market presence, and reinforce financial stability:

* A key technological advancement is the installation of India's first wire-based gang saw machine, developed by Gaspari Mennotti, an Italian leader in machinery manufacturing

* The company is diversifying its portfolio to include low-cost Indian granites, porcelain tiles, nano stones from China, and marble-designed quartz, targeting Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities.

* After repaying Rs 39.55 crore to Edelweiss, the company is nearing a debt-free status, enhancing its credibility and long-term sustainability.

