Orion Innovation Names Brian Bronson Chief Executive Officer

Edison (New Jersey) [US], November 15: Orion Innovation ("Orion"), a leading digital transformation and product development services firm, today announced the appointment of Brian Bronson as Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. With over 25 years of leadership experience across global technology sectors, Bronson will lead Orion's next phase of growth and transformation, focusing on expanding the company's digital capabilities and market presence. Brian succeeds Raj Patil, who will transition to an advisory role with the company and One Equity Partners.

"Brian's impressive track record of driving profitable growth and leading large-scale organizational transformation makes him the ideal leader for Orion's next chapter," said Carlo Padovano, Partner at One Equity Partners and Lead Director of Orion Innovation. "His deep expertise in product engineering, GenAI adoption, and digital transformation perfectly aligns with our vision for Orion's future.

On behalf of the Orion Board, I'd like to thank Raj for his leadership and dedication in helping develop Orion into a market leader. Raj will transition to an advisory role with the company and One Equity Partners."

"I'm honored to take on this role and excited about the tremendous opportunities ahead for Orion," said Bronson. "The company has built an impressive foundation with a blue-chip roster of clients, a global delivery platform, and a talented team with deep domain and engineering expertise. I look forward to working closely with our employees, clients, and partners as we deliver transformative solutions to our clients, drive innovation, and scale our capabilities."

Before joining Orion, Brian served as EVP of US Telecom, Media, and Entertainment at Capgemini. Additionally, he led the integration and execution of Capgemini's global engineering services business across the Americas and Asia. This included driving growth in many industries leveraging innovative capabilities tied to 5G, connectivity, and software product engineering. Previously, as President & CEO of Radisys, a leading provider of open telecom solutions, he led the company's strategic transformation from a hardware company to a provider of cutting-edge software and enabling technologies for the telecom, technology, and medical industries. This transformation culminated in the sale of Radisys to Reliance Industries in 2018, marking a successful exit for the company.

About Orion Innovation

Orion Innovation ("Orion") is a leading digital transformation and product development services firm. Rooted in engineering and design thinking, along with a unique combination of agility, scale, and maturity, its team of approximately 6,400 associates helps Fortune 1000 companies improve efficiencies, enhance customer experiences, and develop new digital offerings. Through its delivery centers in North America, EMEA, India and Latin America, Orion serves clients across Telecom, Media & Technology, Sports & Entertainment, Professional Services, Financial Services, and Healthcare industries. For more information, visit www.orioninc.com.

About One Equity Partners

One Equity Partners ("OEP") is a middle market private equity firm focused on the industrial, healthcare, and technology sectors in North America and Europe. The firm seeks to build market-leading companies by identifying and executing transformative business combinations. OEP is a trusted partner with a differentiated investment process, a broad and senior team, and an established track record generating long-term value for its partners. Since 2001, the firm has completed more than 400 transactions worldwide. OEP, founded in 2001, spun out of JP Morgan in 2015. The firm has offices in New York, Chicago, Frankfurt and Amsterdam. For more information, please visit www.oneequity.com.

