Osia Hyper Retail Limited Expands Footprint with New 30,000 Sq. Ft. Store Launch In Kanpur

PNN

Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 29: Osia Hyper Retail Limited, one of the prominent players in Indian Retail business, proudly announces the opening of its latest store in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh further strengthening its extensive store portfolio. Spanning 30,000 sq. ft., the new store is strategically located on Keshawpuram, Yojana Sankhaya-1, Awas Vikas, a prime area of Kanpur known for its vibrant commercial presence.

This new store offers an extensive range of FMCG and Non-FMCG products, delivering best quality at highly reasonableprices. Customers can look forward to exclusive offers and a seamless elevated shopping experience to meet diverse needs. By opening this new location, the company is reinforcing its commitment to expansion in line, bringing the total store counts to 33.

With this addition, the company continues its mission to bring quality products closer to customers across India, advancing its growth strategy while consistently meeting consumer expectations.

Commenting on this store opening, Dhirendra Chopra Managing Director, Osia Hyper Retail Limited said, "As we open our new store in Kanpur, we are thrilled to extend Osia Hyper Retail's reach into one of Uttar Pradesh's key markets. This store exemplifies our commitment to offering quality products at competitive prices and delivering a unique shopping experience. Each new location strengthens our presence and brings us closer to fulfilling our goal of becoming a household name across India.

We look forward to serving the vibrant community of Kanpur and continuing our journey of growth and customer satisfaction."

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor