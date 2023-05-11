OSL Bags “Best Stevedores for the Year 2022-23” Award From Paradip Port Authority

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], May 11: Adding yet another feather to its cap of pride and performance, Orissa Stevedores Limited (OSL) has recently been adorned with the prestigious “Best Stevedores for the Year 2022-23” award by the Paradip Port Authority (PPA) for handling the highest cargo.

The coveted award and certificate were received by Mr. Harihar Dash, G.M. (Comml) and Mr. Subash Acharya, G.M. (O) from Mr. P.L. Haranadh, Chairman, PPA, in a grand ceremony.

Elated at such a glorious development, Odisha’s ace OSL Group in its reactions, said, “We congratulate Team Paradip for the spectacular achievement and exemplary teamwork. We wish our team will achieve further heights through their hard work and commitment.”

Need to be mentioned here that OSL Group has already bagged the “Best Logistic Company of the Year” for successful diversification in multiple logistics in the 7th Edition of ‘East Coast Maritime Forum 2022’ held in Kolkata on 24th February 2022, as well as organized by the EXIM India Shipping Times.

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification[at]gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor