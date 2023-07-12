Oswaal Books Announces Jitendra Kumar as Brand Ambassador for a Two-Year Partnership

SRV Media

New Delhi [India], July 12: Oswaal Books, a leading educational publishing house renowned for its high-quality exam preparatory books and learning resources, is thrilled to announce the appointment of Jitendra Kumar, popularly known as Jeetu Bhaiya, as its brand ambassador. This strategic collaboration marks a significant milestone in the growth and development of both Oswaal Books and Jitendra Kumar's career.

The two-year partnership between Oswaal Books and Jitendra Kumar aims to inspire and empower students by making education an engaging and enjoyable journey. Jeetu Bhaiya's association with Oswaal Books will further strengthen the brand's commitment to providing high-quality educational resources that cater to the evolving needs of students.

Watch Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FUGzDgzZUmw

Speaking on the collaboration, Naresh Jain, MD, Oswaal Books, expressed his enthusiasm, saying, "We are delighted to welcome Jitendra Kumar as the brand ambassador for Oswaal Books. Jitendra's versatility, authenticity, and deep connection with the youth align perfectly with our vision of transforming the way students perceive and approach their academic journey. Through this association, we aim to foster a love for learning and provide students with the tools they need to excel in their educational pursuits."

This collaboration comes at a time when Oswaal Books continues to expand its range of offerings, focusing on delivering excellence in educational content and empowering students to achieve their academic goals.

With its inception dating back to 1984, Oswaal Books has established itself as a prominent publisher focusing on producing specialized exam preparation books for various educational boards including CBSE, ICSE, ISC, Karnataka Board, as well as for leading competitive exams like JEE, NEET, UPSC, CAT, UGC NET, and more. Presently, Oswaal Books boasts a catalogue with over 700 titles in multiple languages such as English, Hindi, Kannada, and others. Moreover, the company plans to introduce an additional 150 new titles annually, further enhancing its diverse range of offerings.

Over the past 37 years, Oswaal Books has been dedicated to simplifying the learning process for students and has earned the trust of 500,000 teachers, 30,000 schools, and 10 million parents. With 8 million students choosing Oswaal Books as their preferred learning companion in the last decade alone, the brand has established a strong presence in over 16,000 bookstores across 500 districts throughout India.

