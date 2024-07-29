OTeaching.com Celebrates One Year of Transforming Online Education and Empowering Students Globally

VMPL

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 29: OTeaching.com, a trailblazing online education platform founded in 2023 by three visionary women, proudly celebrates its one-year anniversary. With a mission to make high-quality tutoring accessible to students worldwide, OTeaching.com has quickly grown from a small startup to a key player in global online education.

Meet the Visionaries Behind OTeaching.com

OTeaching.com was born from a chance encounter in an online parenting community. Shailja Saluja, Priyanka Tapadia, and Sheetal Tapadia, driven by their shared passion for education and determination to solve common learning challenges, embarked on a journey to reshape the tutoring landscape.

* Shailja Saluja, Head of Operations: Shailja brings a wealth of experience to OTeaching.com, with 15 years in the education field. Holding a Master's in Physics and Education, she has been a certified resource person and dedicated educator since 2008. Her expertise and commitment are the driving force behind OTeaching.com's smooth operations and exceptional educational standards

* Sheetal Tapadia, Head of Strategies: With a Master's in Commerce, Sheetal is the strategic brain power steering the company's vision. Her innovative solutions to educational challenges have played a crucial role in the company's rapid growth.

* Priyanka Tapadia, Head of Finance: Priyanka, holding a Postgraduate degree in Finance, blends financial expertise with a commitment to educational excellence, ensuring OTeaching.com's financial health and strategic expansion.

A Journey of Growth:

From Four Students to Global Reach Starting with just four students, OTeaching.com has rapidly grown to serve over 535 students in just one year. This remarkable growth is fueled by our commitment to providing top-notch education through tutors who are graduates from prestigious institutions like IIT and NIT. We also tutor students from renowned universities such as Columbia University, MIT, and Oxford.

Our global reach extends to students in India, Japan, Canada, Jamaica, South Africa, Nigeria, Kenya, Qatar, Bahrain, the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Australia, the UK, and many other countries.

Our Services:

Personalized and Comprehensive OTeaching.com offers a wide range of personalized 1-on-1 online sessions in subjects including Physics, Chemistry, Math, Calculus, Biology, Computer Science, English, and more. We support diverse international curricula such as IGCSE, GCSE, AP, NSW, Ontario, IB, ICSE, and A-Levels, as well as national curricula.

In addition to standard tutoring, OTeaching.com provides:

* Homework Assistance and Assignment Help: Personalized support to help students complete their homework and assignments effectively.

* Test Preparation: Comprehensive preparation for school exams, standardized tests, and international competitive exams.

* Language Learning: Courses designed to enhance proficiency in English and other languages.

* Skill Development: Programs focused on developing critical thinking, problem-solving, and other essential skills.

Our Commitment to Excellence To ensure satisfaction and excellence, we conduct monthly parent-student meetings and provide weekly tutor feedback. Our dedication to holistic child development has led to a remarkable retention rate of over 95%. With over 56 tutors working globally, OTeaching.com is shaping the future of education, one student at a time.

Vision for the Future Looking ahead, OTeaching.com aims to expand its 1-on-1 tutoring services and introduce video courses for various international competitive exams such as the SAT, ACT, GRE, GMAT, TOEFL, and IELTS. We are also committed to providing top-quality educational resources for different international curricula.

