Otis India to Expand Bengaluru Manufacturing Capabilities

BusinessWire India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 28: Otis India, a subsidiary of Otis Worldwide Corporation (NYSE: OTIS) - the global leader in the manufacture, installation and servicing of elevators and escalators, has announced an expansion in capacity and capabilities of its Bengaluru manufacturing facility. The expansion will provide additional capacity to meet growing residential, commercial & infrastructure demand for elevators and escalators in India and expand coverage into more cities in the country.

"Otis has been a longstanding partner in India's growth since 1892, and this investment will further strengthen our commitment and growth momentum in this critical market," said Judy Marks, Otis Chair, CEO and President, speaking at the ground-breaking ceremony for the expansion of the manufacturing facility in Bengaluru. "The expansion will help us better serve our customers in India and export markets with innovative mobility solutions that support the rapid pace of urbanisation."

Otis India's Bengaluru facility was established in 1996 and has an Indian Green Building Council (IGBC) Gold certification. The Lead Design Centre within the facility has launched over 25 products for India, as well as for the export market. A previous expansion in 2012 doubled the plant capacity, and the current expansion will further increase its overall capacity by about 20 per cent.

"We'll be able to double our current escalator production capacity at Bengaluru with this expansion, supporting the growing needs of India's vital mobility infrastructure," said Sebi Joseph, Otis India President. "Bengaluru's capabilities are helping to build modern metro systems, delivering 112 Gen2® elevators for the second phase of the Bengaluru Metro project and supplying 255 units for the Bhopal and Indore metro projects. Additionally, we'll take another step in harnessing the power of digitalization for a smarter factory to meet our customers' needs by innovating and improving productivity in transportation, logistics, and other areas of manufacturing."

For more information on Otis India, please visit otis.com.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor