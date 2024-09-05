OTTVerse Summit 2024 to Drive India's OTT Revolution with Industry Experts

BusinessWire India

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], September 5: OTTVerse, a leading platform for global streaming insights, is proud to announce the OTTVerse Summit 2024, an exclusive event dedicated to advancing the Over-the-Top (OTT) streaming industry in India. This landmark summit will take place on October 5, 2024, at the J N Tata Auditorium in Bangalore and promises to be a transformative experience for India's rapidly growing digital media landscape.

India's OTT sector is experiencing unprecedented growth, fueled by the digital consumption of entertainment, regional content, and emerging platforms. The OTTVerse Summit 2024 aims to contribute to this trend, bringing together the most prominent industry leaders and innovators to explore current trends and future advancements in the OTT ecosystem to Uniting Visionaries in Streaming Innovation.

Attendees can connect with industry leaders from renowned companies such as JioCinema, JioAds, Disney+ Hotstar, Zee, Samsung, Warner Bros. Discovery, Amazon MiniTV, ShemarooMe, Airtel XStream, Manorama Max and Lionsgate Play. These organizations are driving the future of digital entertainment, and their thought leaders will share their strategies and insights into the evolving market dynamics.

The OTTVerse Summit 2024 will feature a wide range of panels and discussions addressing critical areas such as:

* The future of monetization strategies in the OTT sector (AVOD, SVOD, FAST)

* The rise of regional OTT platforms and their impact on the entertainment landscape

* Insights into content strategies, bundling, and how they shape consumer behaviour

* Cutting-edge technologies to enhance user experience, engagement, and retention

Event Highlights:

- Date: October 5, 2024

- Venue: J N Tata Auditorium, Bangalore

- Keynote Sessions by Top executives from leading OTT platforms and tech companies

- Panel Discussions on Regional growth, content strategy, monetization, and more

Attendees, including CEOs, founders, VPs, digital media professionals, and OTT executives will gain exclusive insights from the industry experts, which will provide invaluable takeaways for their business strategies.

Visionular, YuppTV, VdoCipher, YuktaMedia, and OTTplay are the sponsors. They represent the diverse technological advancements and business models fueling the OTT ecosystem. The event offers a dynamic platform for sponsors and attendees to forge valuable connections and explore new business opportunities.

Join the Future of OTT at OTTVerse Summit 2024

As the Indian OTT market continues to evolve, the OTTVerse Summit 2024 provides an unparalleled opportunity to learn, network, and shape the future of digital entertainment. This summit is expected to attract a diverse audience, with industry leaders and influencers coming together to foster collaboration and innovation.

Event Registration Registration for OTTVerse Summit 2024 is now open. Early registration is recommended due to limited seating capacity. Attendees can reserve their spots by visiting summit2024.ottverse.com.

