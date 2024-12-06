Our goal is to make Andhra Pradesh global knowledge hub: Naidu

Visakhapatnam, Dec 6 Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu said on Friday that the Andhra Pradesh government is working with a goal to transform the state into a global knowledge hub by leveraging fast-emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence (AI).

He stressed the need for collective efforts of all stakeholders to achieve this goal.

Asserting that his primary objective is taking Andhra Pradesh towards technology-driven Swarnandhra by 2047, the CM said that the state has all the necessary resources, including talented youth, to realize this.

He was delivering a keynote address at the DeepTech Innovation Conclave-2024 in this port city.

Naidu stated that the country is fortunate to have Narendra Modi as the Prime Minister, who too is promoting Information Technology in a big way and has built a brand for Indians globally.

He stated that his government is in the process of preparing the Swarnandhra Vision-2047 document based on 10 principles like Zero Poverty, P4 approach (Public-Private-People-Partnership), with which the state is aiming at achieving an annual growth rate of 15 per cent, generating employment via DeepTech initiatives and enhancing human resource development through globally-recognised education and skill centres.

He pointed out that the second quarter growth rate of the state stood at 8.75 per cent as against the national average growth rate of eight per cent.

“We now have access to mobile phones and cutting-edge technology and still if we do not utilise these tools, we cannot compete on a global scale," Naidu said.

Recalling his initiative to introduce technology in the late 1990s, Naidu said that now the role of DeepTech is indispensable as the IT revolution holds great promise for the future generations in providing employment generation.

He outlined his vision for leveraging advanced technologies across various sectors, including agriculture, healthcare, logistics and energy.

He proposed innovative applications such as smart farming using drones and precision agriculture techniques and also stressed the need for zero-budget natural farming as Andhra Pradesh is a potential leader in food supply innovations.

Recalling that when he spoke about mobile phones everyone questioned his priorities, Naidu remarked that now technology has become part of life.

He also felt that using DeepTech, medical expenses can be brought down drastically.

Naidu also said that the burgeoning population which was one considered to be a loss is now an asset to the whole country.

India can become a global service hub if population and technology are managed well, he observed.

DeepTech is a wealth creator, he said and stated that the state is ready to offer incentives to those who come forward to establish institutions with global standards.

