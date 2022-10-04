Our Hollywood film I’M GONNA TELL GOD EVERYTHING is free to watch with a Message of Peace, Harmony And Humanity, Producer Jay Patel

Sanjay Dutt presents I’M GONNA TELL GOD EVERYTHING as a true story with a rollercoaster of emotions. Produced by an Indian American film producer Mr Jay Patel.

New Delhi, October 4: The special screening of this heart-wrenching realistic film was held in the capital Delhi, where former Mumbai Police Commissioner and BJP MP Satyapal Singh was present as the Chief guest. Apart from Mr.Satyapal Singh, H.E. Ganbold Dambajav – Ambassador of Mongolia, H.E. Mr. Alberto Antonio Guani – Ambassador Embassy of Uruguay, H.E. Mr. Claudio Ansorena Montero – Ambassador Embassy of the Republic of Costa Rica, Mr Gnin Sie Pascal – First Secretary Embassy of Côte d’Ivoire, Ms. Annie K. Naanda – First Secretary Namibia High Commission, Junghwa Kim – Embassy Of South Korea, Sanjaybhai Sherpuria, Mukesh Kumar Meena – IPS Special Commissioner of Police/Delhi, K M Gupta – State Convener CA Cell, Ashwani Agarwal, Anil Rogha, Prashant Sharma, Acharya Shailesh, Udit Arya – Secretary CSS, were also present at the screening of the film. All the dignitaries were honoured with shawls and mementoes by the producer of this film, Jay Patel and Co-producer Abhishek Dudhaiya.

This Hollywood short film emphasises non-violence and against War. The movie depicts the outcome of the war and its devastating impacts, especially on children & women. Mr. Abhishek Dudhaiya has co-produced the movie. Mr. Dudhaiya is the producer and director of the movie Bhuj- The Pride of India, with Ajay Devgan in the lead.

This true story is written by renowned Hollywood writer Kathrine King. When Katherine narrated the story to Filmmaker/Producer Mr. Jay Patel, he had goosebumps and was teary-eyed. At that moment, he had an epiphany and decided to produce this moving story into a movie so that the world at large is aware of the ill effects of War and its horrifying impacts.

The story plot revolves around a 5-year-old young boy, Yusuf, enacted by VivaanBisoi of Indian origin residing in America, who is also the main protagonist of the movie. He’s well known for TV shows like CBS and Life in pieces. Vivaan’s emotional performance left the audience speechless and awestruck.

Yusuf’s seven-year-old sister Samia was played by Massa, and Yusuf’s father Adam is played by multilingual actor Essam Faris. The mother’s role is played by Nour Bitar, and American actor Roman Michian acts as the lead terrorist.

But the USP of this film is that the writer Katherine King plays the role of the friendly Doctor Elisa & Dr. Mitul Trivedi is played by none other than the producer of the film Mr. Jay Patel himself.

DOP & Co-producer Hari K Vedantam captures the essence delicately and plumbs the nuances of the characters to perfection.

Yusuf’s last words before his passing away struck a chord, and as the movie is based on true events, the Producers of the Movie wanted to create awareness of such horrendous happenings during the God-forsaken War. It’s very unfortunate that innocent children and women suffer as collateral damage during War.

“The only objective and take back of this non-commercial and non-profit movie is to create much awareness amongst the people that War only destroys and never benefits anyone”, says Producer, Jay Patel

Abhishek Dudhaiya announced that the film would be released on YouTube on October 2, 2022, on the occasion of Mahatma Gandhiji’s birthday, a priest of non-violence and peace messenger.

Movie cast: Essam Ferris, Roman Mitichyan, ToktamAboozary, NayaAbouMousa, FarukAmireh, Hailey Winslow, Robert Tarpinian, NourBitar, VivaanBisoi, Massa Daoud, Jay Patel, Katherine King, ZeinKhleif, SamerSakka, Afshin De Jesus Hashemi, Omar Amir, Mudit Sachdev, Abe Khalil.

Music by Snpyesen, Cinematography & Co-Produced by Hari K. Vedantam, Story & Directed by Dav Pin, Cinematography Film Editing by James Brown, Casting by Renee Garcia, Hamzah Saman, Digital Partner -Mediafourth.

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification[at]gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor