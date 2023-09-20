Out of Box Living Unveils "Bharat's First-Ever Nature-Conscious Container Resort Chain" in Alibaug

VMPL

Alibaug (Maharashtra) [India], September 20: Out of Box Living (OBL), a pioneering force in sustainable luxury hospitality, proudly announces the launch of "Bharat's first-ever nature-conscious container resort chain." Set amidst the serene beauty of Alibaug, this innovative project combines opulence, eco-consciousness, and immersive experiences.

At the heart of this groundbreaking endeavor are Milind V. Kawale and Swapnila Kawale, the visionaries behind Out of Box Living. Driven by an unwavering passion for innovation, they have redefined luxury resort experiences with the establishment of Out of Box Living in Alibaug.

The Out of Box Living story commences in Varsoli, Alibaug, where Mr and Mrs Kawale embarked on the ambitious task of creating a unique resort from scratch. Every aspect of this extraordinary resort has been meticulously designed and crafted with an extraordinary level of care and attention to detail.

Out of Box Living is a proud member of 'MVK Phoenix,' a collective known for embracing challenges and consistently delivering excellence. This ethos drives OBL to provide an unparalleled experience that defies conventional expectations.

Out of Box Living isn't just a haven for its guests; it also offers a remarkable opportunity for aspiring entrepreneurs. By joining the OBL family, you become part of a community dedicated to delivering exceptional experiences while prioritizing environmental sustainability.

Out of Box Living distinguishes itself with an unyielding commitment to eco-friendly practices. From constructing bungalows to restaurants, cafes, and even classrooms, OBL has mastered the art of using sustainable materials and techniques.

For those confronted with constraints on construction in CRZ (Coastal Regulation Zone) areas or forest regions, OBL provides an essential solution. Their nature-conscious approach allows individuals to build structures that seamlessly blend with their surroundings while adhering to regulations.

Out of Box Living extends a warm invitation to be part of this green revolution. Whether you're a forward-thinking entrepreneur seeking a franchise opportunity or an advocate for eco-friendly solutions, OBL is your partner on this journey. Together, let's create a world where progress and nature coexist harmoniously.

Out of Box Living's innovative approach to luxury resorts not only indulges its guests but also fosters ecological stewardship. With a steadfast commitment to eco-consciousness and a passion for redefining the resort experience, OBL is poised to leave an indelible mark on the hospitality industry.

