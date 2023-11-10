Over 220,000 Visitors and Contracts Totaling 15.6 Billion Rubles: Outcomes of the III Moscow Interior and Design Week

BusinessWire India

Moscow [Russia], November 10: Recently, the Manege hosted the III Moscow Interior and Design Week, the largest industry event. The organizers estimate that the exhibition drew over 220,000 visitors in four days.

Over 650 companies exhibited a wide range of products including furniture, decor, textiles, lighting fixtures, tableware, and renovation materials. Among the participants were 30 international companies from 9 countries such as Belarus, Iran, Italy, Kazakhstan, China, Kyrgyzstan, Peru, Turkey, and Uzbekistan. Besides the exhibition, guests could shop at an interior store where over 100 brands offered interior products, many at a good discount.

A significant part of the exhibition was dedicated to companies based in the capital. The Made in Moscow stand, a program supporting local brands, gathered 27 projects offering more than 150 products. Many of these companies specialize in manufacturing of large furniture items including upholstered furniture, storage systems, tables and beds, as well as construction materials and decor items.

The III Moscow Interior and Design Week was one of the key events for the industry in 2023. During the exhibition, 12 contracts were signed totaling 15.6 billion rubles. Among the companies that secured deals were participants from 3 countries India, Iran and the UAE. One of the major joint projects was an agreement between the Moscow Innovation Cluster Fund and Askona to develop a furniture cluster in the special economic zone Dobrograd-1, set to be one of the largest in Russia. The Moscow Innovation Cluster, as part of the collaboration, will be responsible for selecting potential cluster residents and innovative solutions.

At the event's main stage, experts in renovation, decoration, lighting, room furnishing, and object design shared modern solutions that could help create a harmonious interior and highlighted industry trends worth paying attention to. The business program included nearly 100 themed sessions featuring over 120 international speakers. Among them was Daniel Dendra, a German architect who has worked with one of the world's most renowned architectural firms Zaha Hadid Architects, and has been involved in the creation of residential blocks and skyscrapers in Spain, Dubai, and Australia. Michel Rojkind, a Mexican architect and a former Vice President of Architecture at WeWork was also one of the speakers. A special guest of the exhibition was the renowned Danish pop singer Tomas Nevergreen, who participated in Eurovision 2010.

