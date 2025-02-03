Over 30.58 crore workers registered on e-Shram Portal for benefits under govt schemes

New Delhi, Feb 3 Over 30.58 crore unorganised workers have been registered on the e-Shram Portal for receiving benefits under various social welfare schemes of the government as of Jan 28 this year, the Parliament was informed on Monday.

The e-Shram Portal has registered over 1.23 crore workers in 2024, averaging 33,700 enrolments per day, Minister of State for Labour and Employment Shobha Karandlaje told the Lok Sabha in a written reply.

The Ministry of Labour and Employment launched the eShram portal (eshram.gov.in) on August 26, 2021, for the creation of a comprehensive National Database of Unorganised Workers (NDUW) seeded with Aadhaar.

The e-Shram portal is meant to register and support the unorganised workers by providing them with a Universal Account Number (UAN) on a self-declaration basis.

Currently, as many as 12 schemes of different Central Ministries are integrated with the e-Shram Portal which is now accessible in 22 Indian languages.

The e-Shram portal has been integrated with the National Career Service (NCS) Portal. An unorganised worker can register on NCS using his or her Universal Account Number (UAN) and search for suitable job opportunities. A link has also been provided to the workers registered on the e-Shram portal to seamlessly register on the NCS.

E-Shram is integrated with Pradhan Mantri Shram Yogi Maan-dhan (PM-SYM), a pension scheme for unorganised workers who are aged between 18-40 years. It provides a monthly pension of Rs 3,000 after attaining the age of 60 years. Using UAN any unorganised worker can easily enrol under PM-SYM. The Centre pays 50 per cent of the contribution under the scheme while the rest is being contributed by the worker.

A provision has been added in e-Shram to capture family details of migrant workers.

There is also a provision in e-Shram to share the data of construction workers with states and Union Territories to facilitate their registration in respective Buildings and other Construction Workers (BoCW) boards.

In order to provide skill enhancement and apprenticeship opportunities to unorganised workers, e-Shram has been integrated with the Skill India Digital portal of the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, the minister said

E-Shram is also integrated with myScheme portal which is a National Platform that aims to offer one-stop search and discovery of government schemes. It provides an innovative, technology-based solution to discover scheme information based on the eligibility of the citizen.

The Ministry of Labour and Employment launched the e-Shram as a "One-Stop-Solution" on October 21, 2024, that integrates different social welfare schemes of the government at a single portal. This enables unorganised workers registered on e-Shram to access social security schemes and see benefits availed by them so far, through e-Shram.

So far, 12 schemes of different Central ministries have already been integrated with the e-Shram including the Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana (PMSBY), the Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana (PMJJBY), the Ayushman Bharat – Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana, the Prime Minister Street Vendors AtmaNirbhar Nidhi (PM-SVANidhi), the PM Awas Yojana- Urban (PMAY-U), the PM Awas Yojana- Gramin (PMAY-G), and the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS).

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor