Over 4,500 Runners Unite for Panchshil Soldierathon Bombay Sappers: A Stirring Salute to the Indian Armed Forces

PNN

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], July 1: In an unforgettable morning of grit, gratitude and glory, more than 4,500 runners converged at the historic Bombay Sappers Parade Ground for the Panchshil Soldierathon Bombay Sappers - a powerful tribute to heroism ,courage & sacrifice of Indian Armed Forces and a monumental leap forward in the Fit Bharat Movement.

Organized by Fitistan - Ek Fit Bharat, India's largest community-led fitness initiative, in collaboration with Panchshil Realty, the event brought together soldiers, veterans, civilians, students, and fitness enthusiasts, all united by a shared mission: to run with pride, purpose and patriotism.

A Run Like No Other

The event featured three categories a 10 km timed run, 5 km fun run, and 3 km walk-each resonating with emotion and intent. The flag-off at 6:45 AM by Governor General V. K. Singh and Southern Army Commander Lt. General Dhiraj Seth created a surge of energy and pride across the participants .

What made this run truly exceptional was the rare opportunity to run shoulder-to-shoulder with Indian Army soldiers - heroes who exemplify valor, discipline and unwavering commitment to the nation.

Running for a Greater Cause

Beyond medals and miles, Soldierathon always stood in support of our wounded soldiers of Paraplegic Rehabilitation Centre, Kirkee- a sanctuary of healing for soldiers who have sustained life-altering injuries in the line of duty. The event served as a collective expression of respect and responsibility, raising awareness and solidarity for India's wounded warriors.

Fitness with Purpose- Patriotism in Motion.

The soul behind this national movement, Major Surendra Poonia, VSM (Ex-Special Forces) along with Mrs. Shilpa Bhagat, continues to drive Fitistan - Ek Fit Bharat with the vision of creating a healthier, stronger and more united Bharat where fitness becomes a form of tribute to the forces that protect us.

"Panchshil Soldierathon wasn't about clocking kilometers. It was about honoring lives. Every step was a salute & tribute . We are deeply indebted to our Indian Army, Military Seniors ,to every runner, volunteer and especially to our partners like Panchshil Realty who made this vision a reality," said Major Surendra Poonia, VSM.

"We urge every citizen to adopt the ethics, sacrifice and discipline of our forces not just in times of conflict, but in everyday life. That is the true spirit of nation-building."

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor