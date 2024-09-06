Over 50 pc of total FDI in the country come to Maharashtra in Q1FY25: Devendra Fadnavis

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 6 : Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra Devendra Fadnavis on Friday highlighted that Maharashtra emerged as the leader in Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) during the first quarter of the current Financial year 2024-25.

In a social media post, Fadnavis stated that Maharashtra received 52.46 per cent of the total FDI in the country during this period.

"Congratulations Maharashtra! Very good news!! 52.46 percent of the total foreign investment in the country is done only in Maharashtra!!!" Fadnavis posted on 'X'.

He highlighted that Maharashtra attracted more investment than the combined total of all other states of India.

"In short, the total investment in the country during this quarter is Rs 1,34,959 crore, of which Rs 70,795 crore, or 52.46 per cent, came from Maharashtra alone," Fadnavis added.

Maharashtra, which has held the top spot in attracting foreign investment for the past two years, received a total of Rs 70,795 crore between April and June 2024.

Following Maharashtra, Karnataka secured Rs 19,059 crore in investments, Delhi ranked third with Rs 10,788 crore, Telangana came in fourth with Rs 9,023 crore, and Gujarat rounded out the top five with Rs 8,508 crore.

Tamil Nadu ranked sixth with Rs 8,325 crore in FDI, Haryana seventh with Rs 5,818 crore, Uttar Pradesh eighth with Rs 370 crore, followed by Rajasthan ninth with Rs 311 crore.

Fadnavis also highlighted that in FY 2022-23 as well, Maharashtra received FDI of Rs 1,18,422 crore, surpassing the combined investment received by Karnataka, Delhi, and Gujarat.

In 2023-24, the state attracted Rs 1,25,101 crore, more than double of Gujarat and more than the combined total of Gujarat and Karnataka.

Highlighting the achievements of his government, Fadnavis stated, "From 2014 to 2019, during our time in power, Maharashtra attracted Rs 3,62,161 crore in foreign investment. We pledged to complete five years of work in just two and a half years, and in this period, we have secured Rs 3,14,318 crore in investment."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor