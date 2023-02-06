Over 500 cyclists have joined the Starwing Cyclothon 2023 to support the initiative Let's Push the Pedal Towards a Healthy Life

The much-awaited Starwing Group hosted the first edition of Starwing Cyclothon in association with Project Mumbai, which was held on 29th January 2023 from its thriving location at Holy Family School Ground, Andheri East. Over 500 cyclists gathered on the ground around 5:30 am, including all ages, abilities, and backgrounds for a day of fun and fitness. The Cyclothon was organized by Starwing Group to promote eco-friendly transportation and raise awareness about the benefits of cycling. The event saw a good footfall and it was also supported by several prominent organizations, including the Mumbai Cycling Enthusiast Groups, Decathlon, and Project Mumbai.org (Wheelchair Marathon), who encouraged and supported the participants throughout the event. The Cyclothon began at 6:00 am with a 10 Km, 5 Km, and 2 Km ride, followed by a wheelchair marathon. The organizers chose a safe and quiet route to ensure the safety and smooth movement of the cyclists. Local Police Authority, Ambulances, several quick response vehicles, and a fire brigade vehicle were stationed along the cyclothon route for any emergency. The event ended with exciting games and a prize distribution ceremony, where the winners were awarded for their achievements. The Cyclothon #letsPushthePedal event was a part of the Starwing Group's larger initiative of 'Healthy Living', which propagates the need for a sustainable lifestyle. It is the first action-oriented step towards inspiring everyone to make a change in their day-to-day lives and contribute to a cleaner and greener tomorrow. Rajeev Dube, Chairman of Starwing Group, spoke about the benefits one could achieve with cycling and encouraged people to take up cycling. The Starwing Cyclothon was created with the goal of inspiring people to live healthy and active lifestyles. He believes that this is only the beginning, and Starwing Group intends to scale up such events in the coming years. The event sponsor, Starwing Group, has their major presence in Andheri East and is considered one of the Trusted Developers in Real Estate. Pillared by over three decades of experience and a unique approach to designing and planning buildings, Starwing Group invests heavily in research and construction technologies to ensure that their developments surpass the industry benchmarks of redefined engineering and lifestyle. Website - www.starwingdevelopers.com

This story is provided by BusinessWire India.will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor