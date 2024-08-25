"Over Rs 6000 crore allocated for lakhs of women's sakhi mandal": PM Modi at 'Lakhpati Didi sammelan'

Jalgaon (Maharashtra) [India], August 25 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced a substantial allocation of over Rs 6000 crore for women's self-help groups (Sakhi Mandals), aimed at boosting the incomes of millions of women and elevating them to the status of 'Lakhpati Didis,' or women who earn lakhs.

Addressing 'Lakhpati Didi sammelan' in Jalgaon on Sunday, he said, "Over Rs 6000 crore has been allocated for lakhs of women's self-help groups (Sakhi Mandals). This money will help make millions of women 'Lakhpati Didis' (women who earn lakhs). During the Lok Sabha elections, I said that we aim to make 3 crore women Lakhpati Didis. In the past 10 years, 1 crore Lakhpati Didis have been created, and in just the last 2 months, 11 lakh more women have joined this group."

PM Modi emphasized that the campaign is not merely about increasing the income of women and girls but is a grand mission to uplift entire families and future generations. He highlighted that this initiative is reshaping the rural economy and bringing significant change to village life across India.

He said, "The Lakhpati Didi campaign is not just about increasing the income of women and girls; it is a grand mission to empower entire families and future generations. This is transforming the entire economy of villages."

PM Modi provided a comparison to illustrate the progress made under his government. "Here's a statistic that will shock you.. Until 2014, self-help groups received less than Rs 25,000 crore in bank loans. In the past ten years, Rs9 lakh crore has been provided. This is just the trailer."

Highlighting the modernization of agriculture, PM Modi announced the provision of drones worth lakhs of rupees to women's groups for advanced farming practices.

He stated, "We are providing groups of women with drones worth lakhs of rupees so they can use them for modern farming and assist farmers. We are also training 2 lakh livestock workers to help support animal breeders."

The Lakhpati Didi Sammelan saw the Prime Minister engaging with numerous Lakhpati Didis from various parts of the country. During the event, he released a Revolving Fund of Rs 2,500 crore, benefiting approximately 48 lakh members of 4.3 lakh Self-Help Groups (SHGs).

The initiative has already empowered one crore women as Lakhpati Didis, with the government's goal of reaching three crore women.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor