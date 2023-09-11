Over two dozen MoUs signed between India-Saudi industries in Delhi

New Delhi [India], September 11 : Over two dozen Memoranda of Understanding were signed between India and Saudi Arabia companies, ranging from Information Technology, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, petrochemicals, and human resources, among other sectors.

These MoUs were signed between private companies of both countries, including Serum Institute of India, HP, VFS Global, and ICICI Bank. The signing of the MoUs was facilitated by Invest India and Saudi Arabia’s investment ministry.

The signing of the agreements happened as Saudi Arabian Prime Minister and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud began his State visit after having participated in the G20 Summit in New Delhi. The Saudi Crown Prince arrived in Delhi on a three-day visit on Saturday and stayed back after the G20 Summit for his state visit.

In a brief statement, Prince Mohammed bin Salman congratulated India for a successful G20 presidency.

"Well done India, a lot of announcements made that will benefit both our countries, the G20 countries and the whole world. So I want to say to India well done, and we will work to create a future for both countries" he said.

Earlier today, the Saudi Crown Prince was accorded a ceremonial reception at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan. The ceremonial welcome was followed by a bilateral between the Crown Prince and Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Hyderabad House.

Prabuddh Sen, COO South Asia for VFS Global, said, “In line with the vision of PM Modi’s connecting people approach, VFS Global is proud to be associated with Indian MEA in Saudi Arabia operating India visa centres and likewise operating Saudi visa centre in India.”

VFS Global signed a MOU with the Ministry of Investment of Saudi Arabia (MISA) for opening a travel and hospitality academy in Saudi Arabia in (Riyadh). VFS will provide upskilling in the travel and hospitality space.

“VFS Global is in line with people-to-people connect. VFS Global has 3500 plus visa application centres in 145 countries serving the interest of sovereign governments interest,” Sen added.

