Overall coal production in October touches 84.5 million tonne

New Delhi [India], November 1 : India's coal production in October reached 84.45 million tonnes, exceeding the 78.57 million tonnes recorded in the same month last year, marking a 7.48 per cent increase.

According to the Ministry of Coal, production from captive and other entities also saw substantial growth, rising to 16.59 million tonnes in October, up from 11.70 million tonnes in the same period last year, reflecting a significant growth rate of 41.75 per cent.

Cumulative coal production for the fiscal year up to October 2024 stood at 537.45 million tonnes, an increase from 506.56 million tonnes during the same period in 2023-24, representing a growth of 6.10 per cent.

Additionally, coal dispatches in October 2024 experienced a notable rise, reaching 82.89 million tonnesan increase of 4.60 per cent over the 79.25 million tonnes recorded in October 2023.

Coal dispatch from captive and other entities also grew to 16.18 million tonnes in October 2024, compared to 11.83 million tonnes in October 2023, representing a growth of 36.83 per cent.

Cumulative coal dispatches up to October 2024 rose to 571.39 million tonnes in 2024-25, compared to 541.51 million tonnes during the same period in 2023-24, reflecting a growth rate of 5.52 per cent.

The Ministry of Coal stated that it remains committed to ensuring a reliable coal supply to meet India's energy demands, with a focus on boosting production, streamlining logistics, and supporting the nation's energy objectives.

