Overall development of your Kids at Peek-a-boo

New Delhi (India), January 30: In today’s modern world, families are becoming nuclear, and proper child care becomes a difficult task. A child needs proper supervision where their every activity has to be taken care of and proper guidance is required.

A child’s day should be an amalgamation of proper diet and correct activities that help in a child’s physical and cognitive development. Daycare is an option but not everyone can be trusted with the responsibility of someone as important as a child.

Peek-a-boo Daycare has numerous reasons and has proved itself to be extremely trustworthy for parents. Let us take a look at the best facilities it provides-

Keep an eye on your little one-

The school has a technologically advanced security system that allows the directors to watch the child even while they are at home and be assured of the child’s safety.

Eating that is both nutritious and delicious

Why compromise on food when everything is the best? To encourage good eating habits, the child is provided with home-prepared and healthy food in the afternoon.

Learning is enjoyable

A child’s personality develops at a young age. The school ensures that learning is fostered through enjoyable activities.

Every kid is unique

Because every child is unique, developmental activities for all ages are devised in conjunction with a doctor.

Best teachers

Experienced and educated teachers who are well-trained support the young stars’ overall growth.

After school programs

You can relax while your child is involved in various exciting play and homework help.

Physical development with outdoor games

Outdoor play areas are excellent for stimulating children’s creativity and imagination. Playing outside also has numerous health advantages.

The school gives high importance to the overall development of a child thus it lays the main focus on-

Language and literacy development of a child

Special focus on learning necessary skills like self-regulation, attention span, and persistence.

Ability to express and regulate emotions in social surroundings.

Motor skill development that involves brain-muscle coordination.

Development of creative expressions.

The School Principal of Peek-a-boo School, Sangini Lalwani says, “the future of a child is not just important for its parents but also important for the future of the nation. These young ones are the leaders and influencers of our nation and proper care is extremely necessary. We at Peek-a-boo wish to build a diligent army of responsible citizens who are an asset to our nation.”

Skoodos Co-founder, Mrs. Shruti Verma said, “We are very lucky to have schools like Peek-a-boo in our vicinity that ensure our kid’s safety and proper care. A parent can leave their child in the care of this school and rest assured that they are under professional care that will provide kids with an all-round development”.

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification[at]gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor