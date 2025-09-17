Overwhelming Response To Sarveshwar Foods Limited Rights Issue Of 24,99,10,469 Fully Paid-Up Equity Shares Aggregating To Rs. 149.95 Crores

Srinagar (Jammu & Kashmir) [India], September 17: Sarveshwar Foods Limited today announced that it has achieved successful closure of Rights Issue of 24,99,10,469 (Twenty-Four Crore Ninety-Nine Lakh Ten Thousand Four Hundred Sixty- Nine) Fully paid-up Equity Shares aggregating to ₹ 149.95 Cr. having issue price of ₹ 6/- per Equity Share (including a share premium of ₹ 5 per share) (the “issue price”) on a rights basis to the eligible equity shareholders of our Company closed successfully on September 16, 2025.

Amount Payable per Rights Equity Share i.e. Issue Price Face value (₹) Premium (₹) Total On Application 1.00 5.00 6.00

The Rights issue was oversubscribed by 1.35 times.

Sarveshwar Foods Limited, is engaged in the business of manufacturing, trading, processing, and marketing of branded and un-branded basmati and non-basmati rice in the domestic and international markets, announced today the successful closure of the issue of 24,99,10,469 (Twenty-Four Crore Ninety-Nine Lakh Ten Thousand Four Hundred & Sixty-Nine) Fully paid−up Equity Shares (including a share premium of ₹ 5 per share) (the “issue price”) on rights basis to the eligible equity shareholders (the “Rights Issue”) which was launched on September 02, 2025.

The issue resulted into subscription of 33,85,67,058 shares resulting into oversubscription by 1.35 times. The issue period was from September 02, 2025, to September 16, 2025. The issue size was 24,99,10,469 (Twenty- Four Crore Ninety-Nine Lakh Ten Thousand Four Hundred Sixty-Nine) Fully paid-up Equity Shares aggregating to ₹ 149.95 Cr. having issue price of ₹ 6/- per Equity Share (including a share premium of ₹ 5 per share) (the “issue price”) on a rights basis to its eligible equity shareholders in the ratio of 12 (Twelve) Rights Equity Share for every 47 (Fourty-Seven) fully paid-up Equity Shares held as on record date i.e. August 22, 2025. The payment schedule for this issue is fully paid up, with 100% of the amount i.e. ₹6 per share, payable at the time of application.

The funds raised via rights issue will be used in the manner described in the Letter of Offer dated August 21, 2025., i.e.

To augment the existing and incremental working capital requirement of our Company. General Corporate Purpose

The allotment and listing formalities of the new shares on the BSE and NSE are expected to be completed on or about Wednesday, September 17, 2025 and Friday, September 19, 2025 respectively.

Commenting on the success of the Rights Issue, Shri Mr. Rohit Gupta, Chairman of Sarveshwar Foods Limited, said, “I express my sincere thanks to our dear and esteemed shareholders for participating in this Rights Issue and making it a new and proud landmark in the history of India's capital market.

Our shareholders have always been our biggest source of strength. Our decades-old relationship based on trust has consistently spurred us to achieve more. We are delighted and humbled by their extraordinary show of confidence in the future of Sarveshwar.

Intermediaries for this rights issue:

Bigshare Services Private Limited – Registrar to the Issue

KRA & Co, Chartered Accountants – Statutory Auditor to the Company,

Kotak Mahindra Bank Limited – Banker to the Issue.

