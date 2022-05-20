Oyo Rooms to give one day free-stay to its customers; check out details

OYO Rooms, one of the leading hospitality companies in the country, has come up with a powerful offer for its regular customers. Through Oyo Rooms, a customer can stay in a hotel affiliated with Oyo for five days in a row and stay for free for the sixth day. Under this offer, customers will get one day free of cost on a five-day stay. Only Gold customers will be able to avail this offer under Oyo Loyalty Program. The company said the offer was launched to boost tourism in the newly emerging country after overcoming the Corona pandemic.

According to the information provided by Oyo, customers will be given a 10% discount on Oyo Wizard bookings under the Wizard program. OYO is the largest company in the country providing hoteling facilities in the budget category. OYO's loyalty program has big business in Delhi, Bangalore and Hyderabad.

There are currently three classes available in the OYO Wizard. It includes options such as Wizard Blue, Silver and Gold. Gold members will only get one day stay free on Oyo's five day stay. The seventh day for Silver members and the eighth day for Blue members will be free. In addition, Oyo has entered into agreements with more than 13 reputable companies for discount coupon and vouchers for Wizard Club members. This includes companies like Domino's, Lenskart, Rebel Foods, Gaana. Oyo has agreements with these companies.