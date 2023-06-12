OZiva research shows astonishing differences in how men & women manage weight

PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 12: OZiva, India's leading certified clean and plant-based holistic wellness brand, recently shared details of its research on how body fat % and weight loss impact men and women differently. The data reveal that men are more likely to lose weight faster than women. The research was done as a part of the brand's efforts to understand consumers' pain points and in turn empower them to achieve their health and fitness goals.

Mihir Gadani, Co-Founder, OZiva, said, "Body fat percentage is a very important factor when it comes to holistic health and fitness. Higher body fat % has been linked to multiple health conditions like high BP, diabetes, osteoarthritis etc. It can be managed effectively with clean nutrition and a healthy lifestyle. Our best seller, OZiva Protein & Herbs has been specially designed for women to help them improve their fitness levels."

From the age of 20, women experience an increase in body fat percentage owing to hormonal and physiological factors. Women also have lesser lean muscle mass that leads to lower calorie burn compared to men. This leads to men losing weight faster than women, especially at the beginning of weight management.

OZiva Protein & Herbs is India's #1 protein specially designed for women with 100% natural protein and Ayurvedic herbs that help reduce body fat percentage and improve metabolism along with a healthy lifestyle. The CLP Certified Clean Protein has helped 97.5% of women reduce body fat % in just 3 months*. Across its diverse range of products, 'OZiva Protein & Herbs' has significantly helped women transform their fitness levels towards embracing a healthier lifestyle.

*With regular consumption of Protein & Herbs for Women and following a healthy lifestyle.

OZiva is India's leading clean, plant-based holistic wellness brand that aims to empower every individual to achieve holistic wellness with Clean, Plant-based products that provide the goodness of natural and herbal ingredients, further enhanced by modern science. The brand's vision is to enable millions of people to live healthier and better with a wide range of products that provide holistic nourishment from the inside and out along with expert guidance that goes beyond the products. OZiva is India's first Nutrition Brand to be certified Clean by US CLP (US Based not for profit organization) and holds more than 3 patents and 20+ scientific studies on ingredients making the brand one of the leading pioneers in nutrition and wellness in India. To know more about OZiva, visit: https://www.oziva.in

(Disclaimer: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor