Ozone Builders: Setting New Standards in Real Estate

Gurgaon (Haryana) [India], July 19: Ozone Builders, under the visionary leadership of Parveen Mangla (CMD), is redefining the real estate landscape with its flagship project, Ozone City.

Unique Offerings:

1. Advanced Infrastructure: Featuring RCC roads with VDF and underground electricity, Ozone City ensures superior durability and safety. These infrastructure elements enhance the overall living experience, making it more convenient and secure for residents.

2. Comprehensive Amenities: Ozone City offers a range of facilities including office spaces, commercial areas, a swimming pool, business center, library, restaurant, banquet hall, school, wide roads, dispensary, and temple. This ensures a holistic living experience, catering to the diverse needs of the community.

3. Community-Centric Development: The project is dedicated to providing top-notch facilities that cater to various needs, fostering a sense of community and well-being among residents. The thoughtful integration of amenities ensures that all aspects of daily life are conveniently accessible within the township.

Recognition and Certifications:

Ozone Builders is proud to be ISO 9001-2008 certified, underscoring its commitment to quality and customer satisfaction. This certification reflects the company's dedication to maintaining high standards in all its projects.

Corporate Social Responsibility:

The company actively participates in tree plantation drives, provides public amenities, and implements eco-friendly practices, including the use of battery-operated vehicles. These initiatives highlight Ozone Builders' commitment to sustainability and its role in promoting environmental conservation.

Affordable Housing:

Ozone Builders is dedicated to making quality living spaces accessible to everyone, offering a diverse range of housing options, including plots, flats, and villas, at competitive and affordable prices. By providing these options, we ensure that a broad spectrum of buyers, from first-time homeowners to those looking to upgrade, can find a property that suits their needs and budget. Our commitment to affordability does not compromise on the quality of construction or the range of amenities, making it possible for more people to enjoy a comfortable and modern lifestyle. Whether you're looking for a cozy apartment, a spacious villa, or a plot to build your dream home, Ozone Builders has something for everyone, ensuring that the dream of owning a home is within reach for many.

Parveen Mangla's Vision:

Under the leadership of Parveen Mangla, Ozone Builders has consistently focused on innovative and sustainable development. His vision is to create living spaces that offer unparalleled comfort and convenience while being environmentally responsible.

A Testament to Excellence:

Ozone City is not just a real estate project but a testament to Ozone Builders' dedication to excellence and innovation. The project reflects the company's philosophy of creating value-driven developments that enhance the quality of life for its residents.

ADA AND RERA APPROVED: UPRERAPRJ502288, UPRERAPRJ510771

Contact Details:

Phone: 781-789-1010

Address: Ozone Club, Ozone Road, Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh 202001

Website: www.ozonebuilders.com and www.thegoldenestate.in

