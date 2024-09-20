Ozone Run 2024 Champions Cleaner Roads and Environmental Action in Hyderabad

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], September 20: The Ozone Run 2024 marked a milestone event in the city's journey towards environmental sustainability and public awareness. Held on September 15th, 2024, at Gachibowli Stadium, this year’s event drew over 1,000 families in a powerful demonstration of unity for cleaner roads and eco-friendly practices. Organized by SWAN (Save Water and Nature) in collaboration with the Ozone Run Founders, the event was designed to promote public hygiene and environmental responsibility.

A Call to Action

Ozone Day, observed annually to raise awareness about the depletion of the ozone layer, provided the perfect backdrop for the Ozone Run 2024. The event aimed to educate citizens about the importance of reducing pollution, protecting natural resources, and safeguarding the environment for future generations. As part of the celebration, participants in the 2K, 5K, and 10K categories not only ran for personal fitness but for the cause of the planet’s well-being.

The event was graced by prominent figures such as Shri Jagadeeswar Goud, MLA Contestant from Serilingampally, and Mr Gareth Wynn Owen, British Deputy High Commissioner. Both leaders expressed strong support for the environmental cause and lauded the community’s efforts in bringing such an important issue to the forefront. “This is not just a race. This is about our collective responsibility to ensure the health of our city, our roads, and ultimately, our planet,” said Shri Goud in his address to the crowd.

Leadership and Support from Schools and Families

The event was driven by the leadership of SWAN Chairperson Mrs Meghana Musunuri, Secretary Mr Sridhar Vunnam, and Founders Ms Bilvoa Vunnam and Ms Teerdha Vunnam. Under their direction, Ozone Run 2024 successfully brought together participants from several prestigious schools, including Fountainhead Global School, Sreenidhi International School, DPS Miyapur, DPS Hyderabad, Oasis School, Narayana Group of Schools, Jain Group of Schools, Chirec School, Abhaya School, Sentia Global School, and Strokes The Swim School.

From students to parents and educators, all came together in the name of environmental sustainability. The involvement of these schools underscored the importance of educating younger generations about the need for eco-conscious living. Climate Action Awards were presented to schools and individuals demonstrating leadership in environmental awareness and initiatives.

Corporate Sponsorship and Community Engagement

Ozone Run 2024 would not have been possible without the generous support of sponsors, including Am Green – Greenko Group, Oasis School, 7 Seas Entertainment, Dhanu Construction, and Sumo Biscuits. Their contributions ensured the event's smooth execution, with participants receiving event t-shirts, finishers' medals, and on-route hydration stations.

Beyond the excitement of the run itself, the event provided medical aid, post-run meals, and entertainment to make it a memorable experience for all. Whether participants opted for the 2K Walk/Run, 5K Run, or 10K Timed Run, everyone was able to experience a professionally organized race, further cementing the event as a high-quality community initiative.

A Petition for Road Hygiene

As the event came to a close, a petition was presented to public representatives, calling for immediate action on improving road hygiene across Hyderabad. Backed by families, students, and community leaders, this petition was a testament to the city's collective will to bring about sustainable solutions for public hygiene. “We believe this run will serve as a catalyst for long-term change in how Hyderabad manages its environmental resources,” said Mrs Meghana Musunuri.

Looking Forward to Future Events

The Ozone Run 2024 is set to become a permanent fixture in Hyderabad's annual calendar, with organizers already planning for next year's edition. The event's success is a reminder that community-driven initiatives have the power to create lasting change. As families, schools, and corporations unite to advocate for cleaner roads and environmental action, Hyderabad is setting an example for other cities to follow.

