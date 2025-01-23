Paari School of Business at SRM University-AP Honoured with Prestigious Award for Innovation in Management Education

NewsVoir

Andhra Pradesh [India], January 23: The Paari School of Business, SRM University-AP, continues its streak of excellence with yet another remarkable accolade. Recognised by The Academic Insights magazine, the school has been awarded the title of "Business School of the Year 2024 - Innovation in Management Education". This recognition celebrates the institution's dedication to redefining education standards and promoting innovation in the field of management.

This is not the first honour for the Paari School of Business. Over the years, the school has consistently garnered national recognition, solidifying its position as a leading centre for business education in India. Notable achievements include:

* Ranked 1st in the 'Emerging B-School Category in South India' and 4th in the 'Best Emerging B-Schools in India' by Outlook.

* Awarded Top 10 Business Analytics Colleges in India by The Academic Insights.

* Recognised as the "Leading Indian Institute for Data Science Studies in 2024" by Education View India.

* Achieved a prestigious AAAA rating and ranked 51st among India's Best B-Schools (Private Institutions) by Careers360.

World-Class Programmes and Facilities

The Paari School of Business offers undergraduate, postgraduate, and doctoral programmes in commerce and management. Its flagship MBA programme is fully residential and comes with attractive scholarship opportunities for deserving students. The curriculum, designed to be on par with the world's top business schools, integrates practical learning through Harvard Case Studies and industry-relevant projects.

Beyond academic rigour, the school ensures holistic development for its students by offering personality development courses, language training, corporate internships, and mock interview sessions. These initiatives prepare students to excel in the corporate world, with recent graduates receiving offers from top companies such as Deloitte, PwC, and Human Resocia, with the highest package recorded at Rs. 32 LPA.

Research Excellence

Paari School of Business prides itself on a strong culture of research, regularly publishing in top-tier journals. Faculty and students alike contribute to cutting-edge research that addresses emerging challenges in the business world. This commitment to scholarship further reinforces the school's status as a thought leader in management education.

Leadership and Vision

Reflecting on this latest achievement, Prof. Bharadhwaj Sivakumaran, Dean of the Paari School of Business, stated, "This award is a testament to our relentless pursuit of excellence in education, research, and industry engagement. We remain committed to equipping our students with the skills and knowledge needed to thrive in a rapidly evolving business landscape. I dedicate this recognition to our talented faculty, staff, and students who embody the visions of the Paari School of Business and SRM University-AP."

Adding to this, Prof. Manoj K Arora, Vice Chancellor of SRM University-AP, remarked, "The Paari School of Business has consistently demonstrated excellence and innovation in all facets of management education. This award reaffirms the school's commitment to fostering industry-ready leaders who are prepared to make a global impact. I congratulate the entire team for their hard work and dedication."

Shaping Future Business Leaders

At the Paari School of Business, students are equipped not only with theoretical knowledge but also with the practical expertise needed to navigate the complexities of the global business environment. The school's focus on innovation and industry alignment ensures that graduates are future-ready, capable of making meaningful contributions to the world of business.

The recent recognition as "Business School of the Year 2024 - Innovation in Management Education" is a well-deserved addition to the Paari School of Business's growing list of accolades, underscoring its position as a premier institution for management education in India.

