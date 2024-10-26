Padma Shri Dr. Shankar Mahadevan Takes Over the Baton from Ramesh Sippy: Ushering in a New Era at the Media & Entertainment Skills Council

VMPL

New Delhi [India], October 26: In its 12th year, the Media & Entertainment Skills Council (MESC) enters a significant phase of growth with the appointment of a new leadership team. Taking over from the iconic filmmaker Padma Shri Ramesh Sippy, Padma Shri Dr. Shankar Mahadevan, one of the most respected figures in Indian music, now serves as Chairman. Under the leadership of CEO Mohit Soni, MESC: working under the aegis of Ministry of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship (MSDE) and with National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) continues its mission to drive skill development in India's dynamic media and entertainment industry.

Padma Shri Dr. Shankar Mahadevan, with a celebrated career spanning decades, steps into this role with a vision to elevate MESC's global standing. He sees this moment as an opportunity to empower aspiring professionals with the necessary tools to succeed. "It is an honor to lead MESC at a time when skill development is more crucial than ever for the industry. Our aim is to nurture talent and ensure that India's creative professionals are equipped to compete on the world stage," Mahadevan said.

Joining him in leadership Dr. Sandeep Marwah, the esteemed founder of Noida Film City, takes on the role of Vice Chairman. A leader in media education, Marwah brings his expertise in media infrastructure development. His focus is on expanding the reach of MESC's programs and ensuring that India continues to be a hub for media excellence.

Amit Behl, with over three decades in the performing arts, assumes the role of Secretary. His vast experience across film, television, and theatre gives him a deep understanding of the creative landscape. He sees MESC as a platform that can transform the careers of young artists and professionals. "We are committed to providing the skills needed for the evolving demands of the media industry. MESC is dedicated to building a strong foundation for the future of creative professionals," Behl stated.

Academy Award-winning sound designer Padma Shri Dr. Resul Pookutty takes over as Treasurer. Known for his technical prowess, Pookutty is focused on enhancing MESC's international collaborations and technical training initiatives. His goal is to ensure that India's technical talent in fields like sound design achieves global recognition. "We aim to create a framework where Indian technical skills are globally competitive, and MESC is at the forefront of that movement," said Pookutty.

The new leadership of MESC signals an era of creativity and growth, with a strong focus on empowering the next generation of talent. Ramesh Sippy, who previously chaired MESC, expressed his confidence in the new team, saying, "It has been a privilege to lead MESC. I've seen the immense potential in our creative workforce, and I have no doubt that Shankar Mahadevan and this outstanding team will take MESC to new heights."

The Governing Council members of MESC also include, Leena Jaisani, Rajesh Turakhia, Amit Behl, Dr. Sandeep Marwah, Sushma Gaikwad, Padma Shri Dr. Resul Pookutty, Kiran Juneja Sippy, Dr. (Hon) Anusha Srinivasan Iyer, Tehzeeb Khurana, Rajan Shahi, Robin Bhatt, Ketki Pandit, Shibasish Sarkar, Sanjay Khimesera, Samit Garg, Easo Thampy, Alok Sanwal, Manvendra Shukul, Ratish Tagde, Hrishikesh Kannan, Mukesh Chhabra, Sabbas Joseph, Sudeep Chatterjee, Preeti Vyas, Birendra Ghose, Ashish Kulkarni, and Mohit Soni.

Together, this remarkable team is set to propel India's media and entertainment sector forward, fostering skill development that will resonate both nationally and internationally. With their collective experience and vision, MESC is poised to create transformative opportunities for aspiring talent and established professionals alike.

