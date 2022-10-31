PAFI Appoints T.S. Vishwanath as Director General

T.S. Vishwanath, Director General, PAFI

New Delhi, October 31: Public Affairs Forum of India (PAFI) has appointed T.S. Vishwanath, as the first Director General of PAFI with effect from 01 November 2022.

All Founders and Managing Committee members of the PAFI welcomed Vishwanath to this new role. They said “PAFI has reached a point where it requires a seasoned professional to put the organization on a new trajectory of growth as a thought leader, by providing unique insights into policy making. Equally, by building strong partnerships with all stakeholders that is key to the PAFI membership. We are glad that Vishwanath, at our invitation, has accepted this new position, and will lead the PAFI Secretariat to build a long-term engagement with all stakeholders.”

Vishwanath, a Founding Member and Former President of PAFI said “it will be a privilege to be the first Director General of PAFI and I will work closely with members to create a strong organisation that engages meaningfully with all stakeholders”.

Vishwanath is also Co-Founder, VeKommunicate, a policy advisory and communications Firm and Principal Adviser ASL-Legal, a law Firm focussed on global trade policy issues. He has over three decades of experience in working on policy-related issues with the central and state governments.

Public Affairs Forum of India (PAFI) aims at aligning business, society, and government on long-term priorities; fostering trust across all stakeholders; collaboratively developing smart and relevant policies, proposals, and processes that foster innovation and rely on evidence- based research and promote capacity building to navigate change within the context and complexity of India.

More about PAFI at www.pafi.in

