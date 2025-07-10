Paisabazaar Launches Credit Premier League to Find India's Most Credit-Healthy Consumers

NewsVoir

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], July 10: Paisabazaar, India's leading consumer credit marketplace and free credit score platform, today announced the launch of the Paisabazaar Credit Premier League, a nationwide contest to identify India's most credit-healthy consumers.

The contest is open to both existing Paisabazaar consumers and new users who check their credit score on the Paisabazaar platform - via the website or mobile app - during the contest period, July 5 to August 5, 2025.

Participants can track their All-India Rank, as well as city-wise and age-wise rankings, and view the leader board exclusively on the Paisabazaar app. The contest will reward top-ranked consumers from across the country with exciting prizes, including iPhones and Amazon vouchers.

According to Paisabazaar, the Credit Premier League aims to make the journey towards good credit health engaging and rewarding, while also building greater awareness about the importance of maintaining a strong credit profile.

Santosh Agarwal, CEO, Paisabazaar, said, "Despite credit score being one of the most important indicators of our financial health, conversations around it are still rare. With the Credit Premier League, we want to make credit score mainstream. The contest adds a fun, competitive edge to the process, and we hope it encourages more consumers to actively track, improve, and talk about their credit health."

Consumers can participate by simply checking their free credit score on the Paisabazaar app or website during the contest period. Those with strong credit profiles stand a chance to climb the ranks and win prizes.

Paisabazaar, a part of PB Fintech (listed since 2021), is India's largest marketplace for consumer credit and free credit score. Over the last 11 years, Paisabazaar has earned the trust of over 50 million consumers and it handles 20 lakh+ monthly enquiries from 1000+ cities. Paisabazaar has built 65+ partnerships withBanks, NBFCs, and fintechs to offer a broad range of credit products. Paisabazaar is ISO.

(27001:2013) and PCI DSS certified organisation, with industry-best controls, to safeguard the best interest of consumers.

