Paisalo Digital Limited Fortifies Financial Position with Strategic Debenture Placements and Confirms Robust Interest Payments

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 11: Paisalo Digital Limited, a prominent financial inclusion entity dedicated to empowering the unbanked population of India, has announced a series of significant financial developments aimed at bolstering its capital structure and demonstrating unwavering commitment to its investors. The company has scheduled a committee meeting for December 15, 2025, to deliberate on the allotment of Non-Convertible Debentures via private placement, a strategic initiative to enhance its financial resources.

This forward-looking measure follows closely on the heels of a crucial meeting held on December 9, 2025, by Paisalo Digital Limited’s Operations and Finance Committee. During this meeting, the committee approved the immediate issuance of 4,000 Secured, Redeemable, Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs) at a face value of ₹1,00,000 each, aggregating to ₹40 crore. These NCDs, carrying an 8.50% per annum coupon payable quarterly, have a three-year tenure and mature on December 9, 2028. They are secured by a first-ranking exclusive charge on loan receivables, with a stipulated security value maintenance of 1.10 times the outstanding principal, underscoring a prudent approach to risk management.

Further cementing its financial strategy, the committee also sanctioned the prospective issuance of up to 5,000 Secured NCDs, each with a face value of ₹1,00,000, totaling up to ₹50 crore. This includes a base issue of ₹25 crore and a Green Shoe Option of up to ₹25 crore, to be raised through private placement via the EBP Platform. These NCDs are slated for tentative allotment on December 15, 2025, will have a two-year tenure, and offer an 8.45% per annum coupon with quarterly interest payments. Consistent with the previously allotted debentures, these will be listed on the BSE Limited and secured by hypothecated loan receivables, maintaining the 1.10 times coverage ratio.

In parallel, Paisalo Digital Limited has reaffirmed its financial integrity and reliability by confirming the punctual payment of interest on its outstanding Foreign Currency Convertible Bonds (FCCBs). The company has successfully met its obligations for the USD 44 million FCCBs, which bear a coupon rate of 7.5%. This timely disbursement highlights Paisalo Digital Limited’s sound financial stewardship and its steadfast dedication to its global investor base. These combined financial maneuvers underscore the company’s dynamic operational engagement and its resolute commitment to sustaining and enhancing stakeholder confidence as it continues its mission to provide accessible financial solutions across India through its extensive network of 4,380 touchpoints spanning 22 states and Union Territories.

