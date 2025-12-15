Paisalo Digital Strengthens Market Position with ₹300 Crore Secured Debenture Issuance and AI-Powered Risk Management Framework

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 15: Paisalo Digital Limited, a systemically important non-deposit-taking NBFC committed to financial inclusion, has announced the approval of a private placement of 3,000 Senior, Secured, Redeemable, Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs) aggregating ₹300 crore, marking a significant milestone in the company’s capital-raising strategy. Each debenture carries a face value of ₹1,00,000 with an attractive annual coupon of 8.45%, payable annually over a 24-month tenure, with redemption scheduled for December 15, 2027. The issuance, approved by the Operations and Finance Committee, demonstrates investor confidence in the company’s robust financial framework and growth trajectory.

The debentures are secured by a first-ranking exclusive charge on specified loan receivables, with security maintained at a minimum cover of 1.1 times the principal amount, offering investors enhanced protection and demonstrating Paisalo Digital’s commitment to maintaining prudent credit standards. This secure structure underpins the company’s funding strategy to fuel operations and ambitious growth initiatives across its expanding footprint. The filing with BSE Limited and National Stock Exchange of India Limited (Scrip Code 532900) on December 15, 2025, underscores the company’s dedication to regulatory compliance and market transparency.

Complementing this capital infusion, Paisalo Digital has unveiled an advanced AI-powered customer profiling and fraud detection framework designed to revolutionize its credit risk management capabilities. The innovative system treats each customer, guarantor, and co-borrower as a distinct financial identity, enabling the company to detect duplicate identities, monitor cumulative exposure limits, and flag high-risk patterns with unprecedented precision. This technological advancement enhances underwriting accuracy and mitigates fraud risk, enabling more reliable lending decisions tailored for underserved customers across semi-urban and rural India.

With a robust network of 4,380 touchpoints spanning 22 states and Union Territories, Paisalo Digital continues to establish itself as a trusted, high-tech, high-touch financial companion, simplifying small-ticket income-generation loans for India’s financially excluded populations and reinforcing its position as a leader in inclusive finance.

