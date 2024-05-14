Palace 110S by Hafele

New Delhi [India], May 14: Products by Hafele help break barriers and facilitate the imagination of designers. This applies especially to the development of flexible, bespoke and space-saving solutions be it for hotels, congress and convention centres, schools, restaurants, shopping centres or commercial buildings. The Palace 110, from Hafele's extensive SLIDO Wall range, is one such example.

Efficiency and safety, as well as aesthetics and stability – that is what the Palace 110 stands for. This system makes it easier to organise your space with panels reaching a height of more than fifteen meters, thus opening up an array of design possibilities.

This robustly executed movable wall system satisfies even the toughest requirements and proves that quality and design can be perfectly integrated. With Palace 110, you can achieve countless possibilities with regards to shape, material and colour. In consultation with Hafele, you can determine the parking positions and the lay-out of the track, tailored to your personal requirements. A high degree of sound insulation and fire resistance of up to sixty minutes can also be realised with this system! Hafele offers optimal support, not only during the design and construction process, but even after.

Hafele’s Palace 110S Movable Wall Training Center

Log onto https://www.hafeleindia.com/en/info/service/contact-us/410/ to find the nearest Hafele showroom or design centre.

Website: https://www.hafeleindia.com/en/

Customer Care Toll Free: 1800 266 6667

Customer Care WhatsApp: +91 97691 11122

Customer Care Email ID: customercare@hafeleindia.com

Established as a wholly owned subsidiary of Hafele Global network, Hafele India has been operating in India since 2003. An authority in the field of architectural hardware, furniture and kitchen fittings and accessories, the company also has a strong presence in synergized product categories like Home Appliances, Interior and Furniture Lighting, Sanitary Solutions, and Surfaces positioning itself as a complete solution provider for interior solutions in India and South Asia.

Hafele India has a strong nation-wide presence through its offices and design showrooms spread across the country. The showrooms function as a one-stop-shop for all home interior and improvement needs – from providing in-depth technical advice to kitchen and wardrobe designing services through a team of experts.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor