Panasonic Avionics opens cutting-edge facility in Pune, boosting India's aviation sector and global connectivity

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], July 17 : The rising Indian aviation sector is attracting global players to invest in the country. Seizing this opportunity, Panasonic Avionics Corporation, a leading supplier of in-flight Engagement and Connection (IFEC), has opened a new software design and development facility in Pune, India.

This center will deliver IFEC services to a range of clients, including Air India and Vistara, as well as various global airlines in Europe, Middle East and North America.

"From here (pune) Panasonic avionics center support most of the global clients in Middle East , Europe and North America based airlines company," Ken sain, Panasonic avionics CEO told ANI.

Over 200 leading airlines and 15000 planes worldwide have installed (narrow and wide body planes) Panasonic Avionics' in-flight services, satellite Wi-Fi connectivity, and digital services on their aircraft.

Panasonic Avionics on Wednesday has inaugurated in-flight Engagement and Connectivity solutions on the presence of Murlidhar Mohol, the Minister of State for Aviation, inaugurated Panasonic Avionics' Service Centre in Pune on Wednesday. The event was attended by Panasonic Avionics' CEO Ken Sain and CTO Satyen Yadav along side other dignitaries and industry leaders.

Speaking at the inauguration, Minister Murlidhar Mohol highlighted the importance of such initiatives in strengthening India's aviation infrastructure and creating job opportunities.

"The government's commitment to supporting the growth of the aviation sector and the role of partnerships with leading technology providers like Panasonic Avionics," he said.

Panasonic Avionics' CEO Ken Sain expressed enthusiasm for the new center, stating, "This facility underscores our commitment to providing unparalleled service and support to our clients. We are excited about the opportunities this center brings in terms of innovation and customer satisfaction."

The CTO Satyen Yadav of Panasonic Avionics added, "Our new Sonic Eion Service Centre will play a crucial role in our global operations, enabling us to maintain the highest standards of service excellence and technological advancement."

The establishment of the Panasonic Avionics Service Centre in Pune marks a significant milestone for Panasonic Avionics, further solidifying its presence in India and its dedication to supporting the region's burgeoning aviation industry.

