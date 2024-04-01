Paola an Italian actress in a lead role of a regional movie-SRS creates history once more

New Delhi (India), April 1: Sudeep Ranjan Sarkar, aka SRS, is a pioneering figure in the world of cinema, recognized as an auteur, style icon, and trailblazing legend. An overview of his remarkable initiatives and achievements speaks about his contribution to the global cinema. Other than cinema, his contributions to fashion and the arts have earned him widespread acclaim and cemented his legacy as a visionary artist and trailblazer in the global creative landscape:

1.Innovative Filmmaker: SRS has crafted his own genre in cinema, transcending regional and national boundaries to create globally acclaimed movies. His films delve into philosophical, spiritual, and sensual themes, exploring questions of life and existence with depth and creativity.

2. Revolutionary Filmmaking Techniques: SRS’s record-breaking achievement of creating five out of eight award-winning feature films with just a smartphone showcases his audacity and innovation in filmmaking. His unique approach has earned him recognition at prestigious events like the Cannes Film Festival.

3. Multifaceted Artist: Beyond filmmaking, SRS is known for his diverse talents and creative endeavors. He uses pseudonyms for filmmaking, arts, and literature, showcasing his versatility and depth as an artist.

4. Unique Artistic Vision: Each of SRS’s films offers a distinct narrative and stylistic approach, yet together, they reflect a cohesive directorial vision. His body of work sets him apart as a unique artist, defying categorization and stereotype.

5. Global Style Icon: SRS’s flamboyant style, characterized by distinctive accessories and fashion choices, has made him a global style icon. He is now venturing into the fashion industry with his own label, SRS, offering jewellery, perfumes, and leather accessories.

6. One-Man Industry: SRS’s production company, NEZ Moving Pixels, not only produces his own films but also supports other filmmakers. His ability to direct, script, edit, and even act in his films showcases his versatility and entrepreneurial spirit.

7. Arthouse Film Festival: SRS’s contributions extend beyond his own films; he created a unique Arthouse film festival that celebrates unconventional cinema from around the world, discovering and promoting emerging talent in the industry.

The Film Festival started by SRS's production house named “NEZ International Film Festival”is in its 9th year now and is set to showcase independent cinema from around the globe, with a special focus on European filmmakers.

Here are the key highlights of the Nez International Film Festival:

Ninth Year of Promotion: Celebrating its ninth year, the NEZ International Film Festival has become a prominent platform for independent cinema. It has garnered popularity among European filmmakers and even has a sister festival in Vienna, Austria.

Honoring Contributions to Cinema: This year, the festival is recognizing the contributions of eminent Film Directors like Gautam Ghosh, Anjan Bose and Sudeshna Roy along with Actor & Producer of Indian Cinema Rituparna Sengupta to the world of cinema. Their achievements will be celebrated during the event.

Expansion and New Initiatives: Sudeep Ranjan Sarkar (SRS), the founder of NEZ International Film Festival, is expanding the festival’s reach with editions in America, Italy, and the upcoming destination in Plovdiv, Bulgaria. Additionally, SRS is launching the NEZ Magic Lantern Film Festival and the OTT platform Magic Room, offering a diverse range of content.

Premiere of “Autumn Narcissus”:In the 9th edition, the festival’s showstopper is the premiere of the short film “Autumn Narcissus,” featuring acclaimed Italian ActressPaola Bonacina as the lead protagonist. Paola is also starring in the Bengali/Italian dual-language feature film “Grasaan/Grief of the Sun,” produced in collaboration with famous Italian actor/director Roger Fratter.

Paola Bonacina is a multi-talented 35-year-old Italian personality known for her diverse career in acting, modelling, psychology, presenting and hosting. Here’s an overview of her achievements and endeavors:

1. Education and Career Transition: After completing her degree in psychology, Paola pursued her passion for acting by attending various academies in Milan, Italy, to hone her skills in the performing arts.

2. Modelling and Fashion Career: Paola has graced photo shoots and fashion shows for renowned brands, including “Calzedonia” in 2023, showcasing her versatility and charm on the runway.

3. Pageant Success: In 2019, Paola’s international career received a boost when she won the prestigious “Anagrama International” beauty contest, solidifying her presence on the global stage.

4. Television Hosting and Presenting: Paola has showcased her talent as a presenter and speaker on television, notably hosting football programs on Lombardy Sat and co-hosting events and TV shows alongside prominent personalities like Edoardo Raspelli.

5. Radio and Voice Acting: Beyond television, Paola has also made her mark on the radio, serving as a speaker for Milan Inter radio and hosting her own program, “Todo Caliente,” on WPR, where she delved into Latin American music. She also lent her voice as a dubber in various projects, including “VIS-vampire hypnotiche” (2023).

6. Acting Career: Paola has ventured into the world of acting with notable roles in films such as “Mery Coltrane – the deadly seductress” (2019) and “Ruins of Love. Ignoratiignoranti” (2020). She took on the lead role in the film “Narcissus in Autumn” (2024), showcasing her talent as a versatile actress. Currently, she is playing the lead role in the film “Graasan” set in Calcutta, India, directed by Sudeep Ranjan Sarkar (2024).

Paola Bonacina’s diverse talents and successful ventures across various fields demonstrate her versatility and determination in pursuing her passions and making a mark in the entertainment industry both nationally and internationally.

The introduction of Paola, an Italian actress in a Regional Movie initiated by none than Sudeep Ranjan Sarkar shall again be the first and one of it's kind initiative from the maestro SRS.

