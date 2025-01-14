Paperworld India and Corporate Gifts Show 2025: Empowering India's Creative Journey in Stationery and Gifting

BusinessWire India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 14: This year, Paperworld India has seen growing participation from segments such as educational toys, paper and paper products including sustainable paper brands. Similarly, the Corporate Gifts Show is experiencing growth in segments such as pharma packaging & gifting, customised gifting brands and bags & apparels. Stationery, paper and paper products and corporate gifting segment, are a few amongst the most dynamic industries in India: Given its creative potential to continuously develop new and attractive products and the advantage of customisation, drive the demand.

According to Mordor Intelligence, the global stationery and supplies market was valued at about USD 145.21 billion in 2024, and is expected to reach USD 178.63 billion by 2029, growing at a CAGR of 4.23%. The rise of e-commerce has led to a boom in personalised gifting in India. According to Bonafide Research, India's personalised gift market is projected to add USD 540 million by 2029, reflecting a strong culture for custom gifting. There is a renewed focus on eco-friendly products and sustainability. According to the Indian Retailers Association, 68% of urban consumers prefer eco-friendly gifts.

Paperworld India will be presenting solutions from creative materials, paper products and green stationery to school, stationery and office supplies, from digital learning and teaching aids to classroom furnishings. Visitors may look forward to meeting publishers and associations, and many more. The co-located expo - Corporate Gifts Show will present customised and premium gifting products from brands like Kimirica, Loyka, Naseem Perfumes, Sapphire Chocolates and more, as well as various brands in advertising and promotional gifts, seasonal and festive gifting, health and wellness gifts, home decor and textile gifting, apparels and accessories, arts and crafts products, bags and luggage, confectionery and many more.

Knowledge Sessions*

Day 1:

* 11.00 am onwards - Times NIE Principal's Seminar: Designing Classrooms of the Future: Creativity meets functionality

* 02.00 pm - 03.00 pm: Nurturing New Minds: An Integrated Approach to Art & Craft Education Aligned with NEP 2020

Day 2: Beyond the Box

* 02.00 pm - 03.00 pm: Future of Corporate Gifting - Trends & Innovations

* 03.00 pm - 04.00 pm: Grow your gifting business through quick commerce

* 04.00 pm - 05.00 pm: Benefits of packaging & Presentation in the Gifts industry

* 05.00 pm - 06.00 pm: How to make brands go viral

Day 3: 11.00 am - 01.00 pm:

* The Grand Brush-Off: A live art event where creativity meets inspiration, offering fresh perspectives for visitors.

Mr Raj Manek, Executive Director and Board Member, Messe Frankfurt Asia Holdings Ltd, remarked with enthusiasm: "The upcoming edition of Paperworld India, co-located with the Corporate Gifts Show, will spotlight the latest trends shaping the industry. Both the show segments are very dynamic and this year the exhibitors will present product trends emerging in their industries. Besides, I am also glad to share that we have brands that are offering sustainable solutions. We are thrilled to present this platform at the start of the year that offers a comprehensive array of innovative solutions for the gifting, office, and school supply needs."

Some notable brands participating in Paperworld India include Elkos Pens Ltd, Flair Writing Industries Ltd, Hindustan Pencils Pvt Ltd, Luxor Writing Instrument Pvt Ltd and Rishabh Industries (Shapes) and more. Brands like Medicca Press Ltd, Swiss Military Consumer Goods Ltd, Uma Impact Pvt Ltd (U&I), Welspun Global Brands Ltd, amongst others will participate in the Corporate Gifts Show. The Corporate Gift Association of India (CGAI) is the supporting association for the Corporate Gifts Show.

*Timings of the knowledge sessions are subject to change without prior notice. Kindly visit the show website for updated timing and session details:

About the event:

