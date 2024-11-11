Paradigm Realty sets Rs 850 Cr Topline from Limited-Edition Luxury Residences in Bandra (W)

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 11: Paradigm Realty, a prominent player in Mumbai's luxury real estate market, has launched two premium residential projects in Bandra (West) with an expected topline of Rs 850 crore. These limited-edition luxury residences, located in the high-demand neighbourhoods of Carter Road location (Perry Road) and Pali Hill, are set to redefine luxury living in the city.

The first project, Green Acres at Pali Hill, has an exclusive offering of just 5 luxury apartments priced upwards at Rs 70 Cr each and a penthouse. Projected to contribute Rs 420 crore to the topline, Green Acres encompasses a construction area of 150,000 sq. ft. and a saleable RERA carpet area of 32,000 sq. ft. The project's capital requirement is structured in terms of funding, combining debt, equity, and anticipated sales revenue.

Paradigm Realty's Superstar on Perry Road, is its second premium project with apartments starting from Rs 17 Cr. It is expected to generate Rs 430 crore in Paradigm Realty's topline. Spread across a construction area of 1,80,000 sq. ft., the project offers a saleable RERA carpet area of 42,000 sq. ft. The capital requirement for Superstar is Rs 150 crore, which will be raised through a mix of debt and equity, with the remaining capital to be funded via sales proceeds.

The funding strategy for Green Acres and Superstar underscores Paradigm Realty's confidence in the market for premium, limited-edition residences in Bandra.

Commenting on the new projects, Parthh K. Mehta, Chairman and Managing Director, Paradigm Realty, said, "These two limited-edition projects, Superstar and Green Acres, mark a significant milestone in our journey to reshape the definition of exclusive luxury living in Bandra. With a combined topline target exceeding Rs 850 crore, these developments reflect our commitment to delivering premium residences that meet the highest standards of quality and align with the discerning tastes of today's homebuyers. By adopting a balanced funding approach, we ensure that these projects are delivered on time and with an unwavering focus on excellence."

Together, Superstar and Green Acres will span a total construction area of 3,30,000 sq. ft., with a combined saleable RERA carpet area of 74,000 sq. ft., solidifying Paradigm Realty's standing as a leader in Mumbai's luxury real estate market. These projects emphasize limited availability, targeting affluent homebuyers seeking exclusivity in the prime localities of Bandra.

With a focus on creating exclusive, premium living spaces that reflect evolving market trends, Paradigm Realty continues to set new benchmarks in luxury real estate development.

About Paradigm Realty - Paradigm Realty is a prominent player in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region's suburban real estate market. The company has etched a great track-record over the last 8.5 + years of its operation and has established a reputation for timely delivery, superlative space planning and fine craftsmanship with its cutting-edge projects at competitive affordability. These projects showcase design efficiency, pragmatic functionality and elegance while safeguarding the environment, mainly prioritising Wishlist of its stakeholders i.e. need of home seekers and drives sustainability for every member. Under leadership of CMD Mr Parthh K Mehta, Paradigm Realty has risen to ranks of being a reputable brand, catering to 3000+ happy families and demonstrating an impressive capability to execute approx.

