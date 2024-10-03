Parag Keshav Deshmukh Celebrates 23 Years of Artistic Excellence with Art Customizing Experts

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 3: Art Customizing Experts, founded by Parag Keshav Deshmukh, proudly celebrates 23 years of transforming spaces with customized art. Specializing in murals, sculptures, unique furniture, and religious art, the company has worked with approximately 500 clients, enhancing homes, offices, and commercial spaces across India & Global Markets.

Renowned for blending traditional and modern techniques like Lippan work, liquid metal finishes, and Mother of Pearl inlays, Art Customizing Experts brings a personal touch to every project. From intricately designed doors to life-size installations, each creation reflects the client's unique vision.

Looking to the future, Parag plans to expand internationally by developing worlds first ArtTech Platform called "Tart" for global collaborations with artists and clients, ensuring his art continues to inspire on a larger scale.

"We aim to enrich people's lives through art," said Parag Keshav Deshmukh. "Our vision is to bring personalized, meaningful art to a worldwide audience."

