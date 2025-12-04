Paramatrix Technologies Announces Acquisition of Metasys Software

PNN

Navi Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 4: Paramatrix Technologies Limited (Paramatrix) (NSE: PARAMATRIX), a trusted provider of enterprise software products and digital IT services, today announced that its Board of Directors has approved the execution of a Share Purchase Agreement (SPA) to acquire 100% equity stake in Metasys Software Private Limited, a Mumbai-based software development and IT services company. The acquisition aligns with Paramatrix's long-term growth strategy to strengthen its technology portfolio and expand its global delivery capabilities.

The acquisition of 100% shareholding will be executed in three tranches over the next one year, with the transaction structured as a cash consideration.

About Metasys Software Private Limited

Incorporated in 1996, Metasys Software Private Limited specializes in software development with strong expertise across Microsoft .NET, FileMaker, iOS, PHP, and React-based technologies. The company provides custom application development and digital engineering services to international clients across multiple regions, including North America, Europe and South-East Asia, supported by established long-term delivery relationships.

Metasys reported a turnover of ₹12.63 crore in FY 2024-25 and continues to maintain a stable business model driven by recurring global engagements.

Strategic Rationale

The acquisition is expected to:

- Strengthen Paramatrix's digital engineering and software development capabilities

- Expand delivery capacity and operational scale

- Support future revenue growth through a recurring and diversified services portfolio, including engagements with international clients across North America, Europe and South-East Asia

- Create synergy-driven integration opportunities to build scalable, unified and enhanced technology solutions

This acquisition complements Paramatrix's existing offerings and supports its roadmap of enhancing competencies and product-service integration.

Commenting on the Development Mr. Mukesh Thumar, Founder, MD & CEO of ParamatrixTechnologies Limited Said: "This acquisition marks a meaningful milestone in our growth journey. Metasys brings strong engineering capability, established customer relationships and a mature services delivery model. Together, we look forward to building enhanced value, strengthening our digital offerings and accelerating growth across our integrated platforms."

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor