Paramatrix Wins Rs 5.41 Cr IT Deal to Drive Digital Growth in Commodities Market Tech

New Delhi [India], January 30: Paramatrix Technologies Limited (NSE: PARAMATRIX), a leading technology solutions provider, is pleased to announce the signing of a three-year contract with a National-level Market Infrastructure Institution in the Indian Commodities Market for Application Development and Maintenance (ADM) engagement.

The contract, which spans from January 2025 to March 2028, has a total estimated value of Rs 5.41 Cr. The agreement highlights Paramatrix'sexpertise in delivering high-quality, scalable, and reliable IT solutions tailored to meet the evolving needs of its clients. This engagement reinforces Paramatrix's commitment to driving digital transformation for organizations and reflects its growing footprint in the technology landscape.

Commenting on the development Mukesh Thumar, Founder, MD & CE0 of Paramatrix Technologies Limited said: "We are thrilled to partner with this National-level Market Infrastructure Institution in the Indian Commodities Market for their Application Development and Maintenance initiatives. This strategic collaboration reflects our commitment to delivering cutting-edge technology solutions that align with our client's business goals."

"With our proven expertise and client-centric approach, we aim to enhance the institution's operational capabilities and support their vision for growth and innovation. This partnership reaffirms our position as a trusted IT partner in the industry, and we look forward to contributing meaningfully to their success over the next three years."

