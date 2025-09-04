PARAS RAMESHBHAI PATEL Appointed Vice President of Advertisement & Technology at Nex News Network

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 4: In a decisive step aimed at strengthening its advertising and technology backbone, Nex News Network, the flagship division of Shivaksh Media Group, has announced the appointment of PARAS RAMESHBHAI PATEL as the new Vice President of Advertisement & Technology. The move reflects the company's focus on building a future-ready media ecosystem driven by transparency, innovation, and advanced digital solutions.

A Founder's Vision for the Future

Nex News Network was founded by Aakash Jugraj, who continues to serve as its Chief Executive Officer. Jugraj has consistently articulated a vision that goes beyond the traditional definition of a news platform. Under his leadership, Nex News has been positioned as a digital-first hub that seeks to integrate journalism with technology.

His roadmap emphasizes three pillars:

* Blockchain integration to ensure transparency and authenticity in news delivery.

* Artificial Intelligence to personalize content and improve audience engagement.

* Metaverse exploration to prepare the platform for immersive, interactive media experiences.

Jugraj's approach has enabled Nex News to evolve rapidly from a media project into a recognized name in the intersection of technology and journalism.

The Role of PARAS RAMESHBHAI PATEL

Having been associated with Nex News Network since its inception, PARAS RAMESHBHAI PATEL has played an important part in shaping the organization's technical and advertising functions. With more than a decade of professional experience in advertising technology, Patel now takes on a senior leadership position where he will guide the platform's commercial and technological direction.

As Vice President of Advertisement & Technology, his primary responsibilities will include:

1. Strengthening the advertisement framework to offer brands and partners measurable returns on investment.

2. Advancing digital technology modules to improve efficiency in content delivery and advertising models.

3. Developing new ad-tech strategies aligned with global media trends.

4. Handling and leading the Advertisement and Technology department with a focus on innovation, growth, and sustainability.

5. He will also lead the advertisement team and the tech team at Nex News Network, and with his experience, drive new developments in these areas.

Building a Stronger Ad-Tech Ecosystem

One of the major challenges in today's media landscape is balancing editorial integrity with revenue generation. For Nex News Network, the answer lies in a technology-first approach.

By bringing in PARAS RAMESHBHAI PATEL to head advertisement and technology, the company seeks to:

* Create data-driven and transparent ad campaigns supported by blockchain verification.

* Enhance personalization using AI, ensuring that advertisements are relevant to each user.

* Introduce innovative formats such as interactive banners, immersive digital ads, and metaverse-based engagement modules.

Industry and Market Response

Industry experts have reacted positively to the announcement. Analysts note that the advertising sector is undergoing rapid transformation, with technology increasingly shaping how brands interact with audiences. Patel's elevation is viewed as a timely step to align Nex News Network with these shifts.

"Media companies that combine editorial quality with ad-tech innovation are likely to stay ahead in the market. Patel's appointment signals that Nex News is serious about this direction," commented one industry observer.

Collaboration at the Core

Shivaksh Media Group has emphasized that its progress is not driven by individuals alone but by collective effort. The group highlights teamwork and support as its guiding principles for growth.

In this context, the appointment of PARAS RAMESHBHAI PATEL is seen as a continuation of its collaborative model. By entrusting leadership responsibilities to professionals with domain expertise, the organization ensures that innovation and accountability go hand in hand.

Expanding National and Global Reach

With Patel at the helm of advertisement and technology, Nex News Network is also expected to extend its reach beyond India. The platform is preparing to:

* Forge new partnerships with global brands.

* Position itself as a technology-driven media ecosystem with international standards.

* Provide advertisers with transparent, measurable, and innovative solutions that can scale across markets.

The Road Ahead

Looking ahead, Nex News Network is preparing to deepen its investments in blockchain-based verification systems, AI-powered analytics, and metaverse-ready infrastructure. With Founder & CEO Aakash Jugraj continuing to steer the vision and PARAS RAMESHBHAI PATEL now handling and leading the Advertisement and Technology department, the company is well-placed to set new benchmarks in the digital media landscape.

Their combined leadership is expected to position Nex News as a case study in how media companies can adapt to the challenges of the modern era while maintaining credibility and innovation.

The appointment of PARAS RAMESHBHAI PATEL as Vice President of Advertisement & Technology marks a significant milestone for Nex News Network. His long-standing association with the organization, combined with his professional expertise, makes him ideally suited to handle and lead the advertisement and technology department. He will also oversee the advertisement team and the tech team at Nex News Network, using his experience to support new developments.

Under the continued guidance of Founder & CEO Aakash Jugraj, Nex News Network is not only redefining its own trajectory but also contributing to a larger transformation in Indian and global media. The focus on blockchain for trust, AI for personalization, and innovative advertisement models underscores its ambition to remain ahead of the curve.As the media landscape continues to evolve, Nex News Network's latest leadership announcement demonstrates its determination to combine journalism, technology, and transparency into a unified model for the future.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor