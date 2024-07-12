Parijat Industries Honoured with CSR Leadership Award 2024 at 15th Agriculture Leadership Conclave

Parijat Industries

New Delhi [India], July 12: Parijat Industries India Pvt. Ltd. received the prestigious CSR Leadership Award 2024 at the Agriculture Leadership Conclave held at Hotel Holiday Inn, Aerocity, New Delhi on July 10th, 2024. The event was organized by the Agriculture Today Group. The award, presented by the National Awards Committee chaired by Former Chief Justice of India, Justice P. Sathasivam, recognizes Parijat Industries' significant contributions to rural communities and farmers through a range of impactful projects.

The inauguration ceremony featured distinguished guests, including:

1. Justice P. Sathasivam, Former Chief Justice of India, Former Governor of Kerala

2. Ali Achoui, Ambassador of the People's Democratic Republic of Algeria

3. Surya Pratap Shahi, Agriculture Minister of Uttar Pradesh

4. Dr Soumya Swaminathan, Chairperson, M S Swaminathan Research Foundation

5. Dr Manoj Nardeo Singh, Secretary General, AARDO

6. Pasha Patel, Executive Chairman, CM Task Force

7. Dr MJ Khan, President, Agriculture Today Group and Chairman, ICFA

The event also saw participation from Union Ministers, state officials, industry leaders, and agricultural experts. Parijat Industries was commended for its initiatives under the Parijat Urja Chakra program, encompassing education, environment, health, sanitation, sports, agriculture, rural development, livelihood, and cultural heritage.

A key highlight was the Parijat Farmer Training initiative, which equips farmers with essential knowledge and skills in crop management, soil health, and pest control. This initiative has significantly enhanced farmers' productivity and income. Parijat's demo farms provide practical, hands-on experience in modern agricultural techniques, promoting sustainable farming practices.

The Parijat Crop Protection Training Manual, designed as an academic textbook, along with the Farmer Safety training bookletavailable in 11 languageshas been pivotal in educating farmers on the safe and effective use of pesticides. Parijat conducts 10 Farmer Training sessions annually, ensuring widespread dissemination of best practices in crop protection and farmer safety.

Uday Raj Anand, Director & CEO-Domestic Business at Parijat Industries, was a key participant in the CEOs Panel session. Other industry leaders on the panel included Vishwa V. Somannavar, VP of Tirth Agro Technology Private Limited; Dr. Rahul Mirchandani, Chairman & Managing Director of Aries Agro Limited; and Ankur Aggarwal, CEO of Crystal Crop. The panel discussed challenges faced by industry leaders in agriculture, such as climate change, a shortage of skilled workers, balanced nutrition, and advanced agricultural methods.

In his address, Uday Raj Anand emphasized, "Sustainability and environmental stewardship cannot be an extra-curricular activity that we do over and above our regular business. Real change will come when we integrate a climate lens into our fundamental way of working."

The conclave featured productive debates and insightful sessions on various topics, including climate-smart agriculture, bio-agriculture approaches, global collaborations, industry-academia partnerships, and agro-technologies for sustainable agriculture. The event provided a platform for key stakeholders to discuss strategies and share knowledge to build a resilient agricultural sector.

Notable attendees included Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways; Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmer's Welfare; Eknath Shinde, Chief Minister of Maharashtra; and Surya Pratap Shahi, Agriculture Minister of Uttar Pradesh.

Parijat Industries (India) Private Limited is a fully integrated technical-to-final formulations manufacturing agrochemical company. With an advanced R&D-based integrated crop protection approach, Parijat manufactures active ingredients and formulations, selling them under its proprietary brands globally and within India.

