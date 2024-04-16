Parijat promotes sustainable agricultural practices among farmers

Parijat

New Delhi [India], April 16: In commemoration of World Health Day, Parijat Industries India Pvt. Ltd., in collaboration with Parijat Urja Chakra, organized a vibrant celebration on April 7th, 2024, Sunday, in Bandipur Village. The event, themed "Har Kadam Suraksha Aur Swasthya Ki Aur" (Every Step Towards Safety and Health), witnessed the active participation of 60 dedicated farmers, marking a significant milestone in fostering community well-being.

The highlight of the event was the provision of essential health services to the esteemed farmers and their families. Under the expert guidance of Prof. (Dr.) Kapil Dev from Vision Eye Care, a free eye check-up camp was conducted, ensuring optimal eye health among the hardworking community members of Bandipur Village. Prof. Dev's expertise and dedication ensured the successful treatment of various eye-related issues, reaffirming our commitment to the holistic well-being of the farming community.

Furthermore, Parijat Industries India Pvt. Ltd. and Parijat Urja Chakra extended their support by distributing free safety kits to 60 farmers, reinforcing the importance of safety in agricultural practices. Additionally, educational stationery products were provided to school children, nurturing their growth and safety, and promoting a culture of learning within the community.

Natasha Rashid, CSR Head at Parijat Industries, shared invaluable insights into the organization's commitment to societal welfare. She underscored the importance of judicious and safe pesticide usage, highlighting initiatives undertaken in Krishi Vigyan Kendras (KVKs) to provide comprehensive training on health and safety education for farmers.

Sagarika Kapoor, Assistant Manager in Marketing Communication, introduced Parijat Industries India Pvt. Ltd. to the esteemed farming community, shedding light on the scientific technologies and techniques employed to formulate products. These innovative solutions are meticulously developed in laboratories, ensuring their safe and healthy use by farmers and promoting sustainable agricultural practices.

Mr. Shailendra and Mr. Narendra from the Retail Division further extended the World Health Day celebration by providing crucial education on the safe usage of pesticides. Their dedication included comprehensive product training sessions, empowering farmers to utilize products accurately and effectively, thus promoting a safer and healthier farming environment.

Parijat Industries (India) Private Limited, is a fully integrated technical to final formulations manufacturing agrochemical company with an advanced R&D-based integrated crop protection company manufacturing active ingredients and formulations and selling under its propriety globally and in India.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by Parijat.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor