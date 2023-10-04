"Parinda Paar Geyaa": A Melodious Journey towards Success; film to be released on 24th November 2024

PNN

Chandigarh [India], October 4: The upcoming film, "Parinda Paar Geyaa", is a heartwarming tale of a young artist's journey towards achieving his dreams as directed by Ksshitij Chaudhary. Presented under the banner GS Goga Productions in association with RRG Motion Pictures, the film is produced by Gurpreet Singh Goga, Ravi Dhillon, Jagdeep Rehal and Jaswinder Toor.

The film revolves around a struggling artist, Gurnam Bhullar who aspires to become a successful singer. His journey is filled with trials and tribulations, but his unwavering determination and passion for music keep him going.

The first song from the film has already been released and it has taken the music world by storm. The soulful melody and inspiring lyrics have resonated with listeners, who have been playing it on a loop. The song beautifully encapsulates the essence of the film - the struggle, the hustle, and the burning desire to succeed.

The movie also stars the singing sensation Gurnazar Chattha and Isha Sharma who create a big fuss about how they are going to play as actors. The anticipation for "Parinda Paar Geyaa" is palpable, with fans eagerly awaiting its release on 24th November 2023 and to see what Roopi Gill has for them in the film. The film promises to be an emotional rollercoaster, portraying the artist's hustle in its rawest form. It aims to inspire viewers to chase their dreams, no matter how challenging the path may be.

"Parinda Paar Geyaa" is more than just a film; it's a testament to the power of dreams and the lengths one can go to fulfil them. As we wait for its release, the melodious tunes of its first song continue to echo, reminding us of the beautiful journey that awaits.

The film will be released by Whitehill Studios worldwide. Trailer link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Zxq31ynOpV0

