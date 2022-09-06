Parth Vyas mantra of mediation using vibrations ensures the path to happiness

September 6: Mental health and physical well-being enable any person to live a fulfilled life. However, imbalances in any one aspect can characteristically change their outlook towards others and themselves. Many people struggle to live up to their potential or have insecurities and fear that impede their growth as they fail to evolve and grow. Parth Vyas has delved into the psyche of such people and made use of sound healing meditation to heal and nurture their souls while uplifting their energy levels. This unique technique uses various binaural beat frequencies that affect both conscious and subconscious states of the mind, enabling new neuro pathways in the body.

Having earned a Doctorate and garnered appreciation as one of the country’s best Sound Mediators and Holistic coaches, Parth Vyas has worked with several people and helped alleviate their physical, mental, and social problems. He has considered several spiritual mentors as his inspiration to take forward the ancient teachings and modern science to help people who struggle in life. It motivated him to start a website www.parthpvyas.com to offer counselling and courses related to meditation and sound therapy. These are used to enhance the physical, mental, and social personality of the individual. His book ‘Your Vibration Is the Key delves into the aspects of the mind that impact vibration and the use of sound. One can make positive changes in life by fine-tuning them through sound meditation.

Parth has more than a decade of experience being a holistic life coach and knows what ails a person as they seek advice and help. He knows that counselling and empathizing with the person will not yield the necessary results. Having secured a Ph.D. in alternative medicine along with an MD (A), DAM, TPYI, and CMBA apart from 27+ educational programs and training courses, he definitely uses his insight to get to the depths of the issue and improve an individual’s quality of life. He happens to use his knowledge and expertise as a Sound yoga educator to become a Spiritual catalyst to provide support to the person. The gradual transformation of the person through therapy has been very well documented by Parth, who also happens to be an author as well.

The person can find definite progression to what they felt before when they open their heart to a professional meditation coach who uses sound and yoga in conjunction with the state of mind. There is a release of creativity, energy, and relaxation all at once. The person will now embrace new life with lucid dreaming and astral project because Parth Vyas knows how to heal emotions that enable the person to reclaim their power and zest for life. An engineer by education, he turned to sound alchemist to help people heal through his wellness programs. People can enrol in these programs in regular and monthly membership plans.

He has trained corporate individuals, headlined programs for women empowerment, addressed student concentration issues concerning how vibration can be fine-tuned, improved parenting and developed a healthy relationship with everyone. The courses started by Parth have now evolved and developed into full-fledged plans to take Meditation at every home concept to another level. It will enable him to reach out to a million people who cannot make changes to their lifestyles from the comfort of their homes.

Parth Vyas has initiated a concept called Daily Meditation Habit, in which you can join them to do regular meditation with lots of new intuitive guided meditation, techniques and learning at your comfort place – home.

www.parthpvyas.com

+91 90333 48937

